“There’s a lot of smoke on this one” - Fans react as Alan Shipnuck weighs in on Phil Mickelson talking about Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf

The rumours that Jon Rahm might be on his way to sign a deal with LIV Golf have been growing over the last few weeks. Now, Phil Mickelson has spoken up about the situation, saying that it seems to be almost a done deal for the golfer.

Amidst all the rumours, golf journalist Alan Shipnuck has waded into the debate and spoken about Phil Mickelson's recent comments. Meanwhile, no official sources have clarified whether the Spanish golfer will be joining the LIV Golf series.

Reacting to Mickelson's comments, Shipnuck said:

"In recent days Phil has been telling folks that Rahm signing with LIV is a done deal. (They share the same agent.) But we all know Mickelson is a relentless salesman/bullshit artist, so take that for what it's worth."

Several fans have reacted to what Alan Shipnuck said about Phil Mickelson's comments. From saying that they believed Mickelson to just talking about the rumours in general, they had varied opinions.

"Seems like there's a lot of smoke on this one," wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Rumours regarding Jon Rahm's switch to LIV Golf intensify in just a few weeks

Jon Rahm has reportedly been in talks with the LIV Golf series about possibly joining for the upcoming season. One of the main pain points of making the switch is the lack of OWGR points. The LIV Golf series is not eligible for OWGR points, implying that all their players are slowly slipping down the leaderboard.

However, Mickelson is confident that Rahm and others will be joining the LIV Series.

"I know that's going to happen. When players look at LIV, they are wanting to be a part of it. Everybody here is happy and enjoying what we are doing and enjoying the team aspect of it and enjoying each other and the camaraderie and enjoying playing golf globally and all the benefits that come with playing this tour," he said.

With the 2024 season of LIV Golf all set to take place, Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman and others have said that there are quite a few golfers who are willing to make the switch. However, whether Jon Rahm will be one of them remains to be seen.