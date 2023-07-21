"There’s nothing to see here" - Padraig Harrington explains his exchange with LIV Golf's Talor Gooch at The Open

Padraig Harrington is among the stellar field of 156-golfers competing at the 151st Open Championship, underway at the Royal Liverpool from July 20-23.

Harrington struggled in the first round, playing alongside LIV golfer Talor Gooch and PGA Tour player Seamus Power. The 51-year-old began with a bogey on the fourth hole and was then distracted by Gooch shuffling his feet, according to the Independent. Harrington bogeyed the next hole before making a double bogey on the sixth. On the front nine, he only made one birdie.

NUCLR GOLF's Twitter account summarized Harrington's subpar first round, saying:

"Padraig Harrington was distracted by Talor Gooch who was seen shuffling his feet on the 5th hole today. Harrington let Gooch know and said to “watch your feet” to the LIV golfer."

Harrington responded to the tweet, clarifying the sequence of events that led to him being distracted by Gooch on the course. He wrote:

"There’s nothing to see here. Unfortunately for me I tilt my head up in my takeaway which gives me a rather wide field of vision. I got distracted by an early walk, which Taylor was very apologetic about and it never happened again."

It is worth noting that Harrington finished the first round of the 2023 Open Championship in 92nd place, with four bogeys, one double bogey, and three birdies.

When will Padraig Harrington resume his game at the 2023 Open Championship?

Padraig Harrington will start the second round of the 2023 Open Championship at 9:15 am ET. He will tee off with his opening round partners Taylor Gooch and Seamus Power.

Here are the tee times for the 2023 Open Championship round 2:

* All time ET