The Open Championship 2023 Friday tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of The Open Championship 2023 ended with a three-way tie for the lead. Christo Lamprecht, Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo sat on top of the major event’s leaderboard at the end of Round 1 at Royal Liverpool. The golfers stood on top at the demanding course, with two-thirds of the field playing over par.

Despite the tie, all eyes seem to be on Lamprecht, the South African amateur who is making it big on his debut. The young golfer carded a score of -5, seven birdies and two bogeys. It’ll be interesting to see how the big players fare in Round 2 of The Open Championship.

The Open Championship 2023 Friday tee times

Day 2 of The Open Championship will have an early tee-off. The pairing of Rasmus Hojgaard, Matthew Southgate and Alex Fitzpatrick will start play at 1:35 am. The grouping of Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang and Kensei Hirata will follow suit at 1:46 am.

Other big names on The Open leaderboard will follow them.

The complete tee times for The Open Championship (all times Eastern):

1st tee

1:35 am - Rasmus Hojgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick

1:46 am - Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata

1:57 am - Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa, Michael Kim

2:08 am - Zack Fischer, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker

2:19 am - Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth

2:30 am - Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork

2:41 am - Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe (a)

2:52 am - Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren

3:03 am - Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer

3:14 am - Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi

3:25 am - Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson

3:36 am - Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

3:47 am - Brian Harman, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

4:03 am - John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett

4:14 am - David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom

4:25 am - Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima

4:36 am - Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

4:47 am - Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

4:58 am - Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

5:09 am - Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

5:20 am - Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

5:31 am - Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Canizares

5:42 am - Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor McKinney

5:53 am - Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe

5:04 am - Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart

6:15 am - Hurly Long, Seungsu Han, Marco Penge

6:36 am - Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, Branden Grace

6:47 am - Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme Robertson

6:58 am - Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Ben An

7:09 am - Rikuya Hoshino, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Maguire (a)

7:20 am - Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal, Hiroshi Iwata

7:31 am - Patrick Reed, Connor Syme, Jose Luis Ballester (a)

7:42 am - Darren Clarke, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters

7:53 am - Louis Oosthuizen, Joost Luiten, Christo Lamprecht (a)

8:04 am - Stewart Cink, JT Poston, Trey Mullinax

8:15 am - Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Andrew Putnam

8:26 am - Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:37 am - Ernie Els, Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya

8:48 am - Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk

9:04 am - Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

9:15 am - Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch

9:26 am - K.H. Lee, Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa

9:37 am - Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

9:48 am - Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

9:59 am - Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

10:10 am - Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre

10:21 am - Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

10:32 am - Nicolai Hojgaard, Bio Kim, Kazuki Yasumori

10:43 am - Dan Bradbury, Oliver Farr, Haydn Barron

10:54 am - Marcel Siem, Martin Rohwer, Tiger Christensen (a)

11:05 am - Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner, Richard Bland

11:16 am - Yannik Paul, Sami Valimaki, Laurie Canter

Saturday tee times for The Open will be updated after Round 2.