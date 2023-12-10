"There’s places we want to go where we haven’t” - Greg Norman reveals his motive for LIV Golf

Greg Norman has opened up about the future of LIV Golf, with the former Australian golfer disclosing his goals for the Saudi Arabian circuit going forward.

In a recent interview, Norman acknowledged that he intended to increase the LIV Golf events. The CEO also expressed his desire to host Saudi Circuit competitions globally.

LIV Golf has only hosted eight tournaments in its inaugural season. However, they increased their events to 14 in 2023.

"Golf is a global sport right. And one thing we want to do with LIV, and we are doing it with LIV in the 22 events, we’ve taken it around the world. And there’s places we want to go where we haven’t been yet and we will get to those destinations," Norman said, as per Flushing It Golf.

LIV Golf has been going strong since its inception, despite being chastised by the golf community around the world. Recently, Jon Rahm, the current World No. 3, also joined the circuit and will compete next year.

The future of LIV Golf was in question earlier this year when PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced a merger with the breakaway series. However, Norman assured fans that the series would bounce back strongly and would continue to be a 'stand-alone enterprise.'

In his interview with Sports Illustrated in June 2023, Norman said:

“LIV is and will continue to be a standalone enterprise. Our business model will not change. We changed history, and we’re not going anywhere.”

LIV Golf has unveiled the schedule and venue of most of its tournaments for the 2024 season.

LIV Golf 2024 season

LIV Golf is scheduled to start its third season in February with the Mayakoba event, which will take place from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4 at the El Cameleon Golf Course.

The 12 regular tournaments of the series will take place in eight different countries in 2024. The season will start with Mayakoba events and have its final with the Team Championship.

Here is the LIV Golf schedule for the 2024 season:

LIV Golf Mayakoba

Date: February 2-4

Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course

LIV Golf Las Vegas

Date: February 8-10

Venue: Las Vegas Country Club

LIV Golf Saudi Arabia

Date: March 1-3

Venue: To Be Announced

LIV Golf Hong Kong

Date: March 8-10

Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club

LIV Golf (USA)

Date: April 5-7

Venue: To Be Announced

LIV Golf Adelaide

Date: April 26-28

Venue: The Grange Golf Club

LIV Golf Singapore

Date: May 3-5

Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club

LIV Golf Houston

Date: June 7-9

Venue: Golf Club of Houston

LIV Golf Nashville

Date: June 21-23

Venue: The Grove

LIV Golf Andalucía

Date: July 12-14

Venue: Real Club Valderrama

LIV Golf UK

Date: July 26-28

Venue: JCB Golf and Country Club

LIV Golf Greenbrier

Date: August 16-18

Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP

To Be Announced

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

To Be Announced