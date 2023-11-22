LIV Golf 2024 schedule to play at least half of the 14 events outside the US: Report

The LIV Golf 2024 season is set to play at least half of the tournaments outside the US, as reported by Golf Channel. This year, six events on the league's schedule were held outside the United States.

According to the schedule obtained by Golf Channel, LIV Golf will announce 12 of the 14 events of the LIV Golf League 2024 on Wednesday, November 22.

The season will kick off on February 2 with an event at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico. The US will host its first event of the next season at Las Vegas Country Club from February 8 to 10, scheduled ahead of the Super Bowl, which will also take place in Las Vegas.

The third event will be held in Saudi Arabia from March 1 to 3, followed by Hong Kong from March 8 to 10. The US will host its second event on the schedule from April 5 to 7, ahead of the Masters Tournament. However, the venue has yet to be announced.

Then, the PIF Sponsored League will head to Australia for the second straight year after the immense success the inaugural Adelaide event received. The event is scheduled to take place from April 26 to 28 at the Grange Golf Club.

Singapore will host the seventh event on the schedule from May 3 to 5, followed by the first-ever event in Houston at the Golf Club of Houston from June 7 to 9. The next event will be played at The Grove in Nashville from June 21 to 23.

LIV Golf will return to Spain at Valderrama from July 12 to 14, followed by one in England at JCB Golf and Country Club (July 26–28). The regular season will end with the LIV Golf Greenbrier, taking place from August 16 to 18 at The Greenbrier.

The venues and dates for the final two events, i.e., the individual and team championships, are yet to be announced. However, Sports Illustrated reported earlier that the season finale might not return to Miami at Doral in 2024. The Donald Trump-owned golf course hosted three of the 14 events this season and two of the eight in the inaugural season.

What happened in the LIV Golf 2023 season? Season recap explored

Here's the recap of the LIV Golf 2023 season:

Mayakoba:

Individual Winner: Charles Howell

Team Champion: Crushers GC

Tucson

Individual Winner: Danny Lee

Team Champion: Fireballs GC

Orlando

Individual Winner: Brooks Koepka

Team Champion: Torque GC

Adelaide

Individual Winner: Talor Gooch

Team Champion: 4Aces GC

Singapore

Individual Winner: Talor Gooch

Team Champion: RangeGoats GC

Tulsa

Individual Winner: Dustin Johnson

Team Champion: Stinger GC

Washington, D.C.

Individual Winner: Harold Varner III

Team Champion: Torque GC

Valderrama

Individual Winner: Talor Gooch

Team Champion: Torque GC

London

Individual Winner: Cameron Smith

Team Champion: 4Aces

Greenbrier

Individual Winner: Bryson DeChambeau

Team Champion: Torque GC

Bedminster

Individual Winner: Cameron Smith

Team Champion: Ripper GC

Chicago

Individual Winner: Bryson DeChambeau

Team Champion: Crushers GC

Jeddah

Individual Winner: Brooks Koepka

Team Champion: Fireballs GC

Miami

Team Champion: Crushers GC