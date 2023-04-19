“There‘s room for a couple more” – Dustin Johnson calls for more teams on LIV Golf amid rumors of more players joining

Amid the ongoing rumors of more players joining LIV Golf, Dustin Johnson has come out to state that there’s room for “a couple more” teams on the circuit. The rebel series’ inaugural champion said that it could accommodate more sides to strengthen the product.

Johnson’s calls for more teams on LIV Golf comes after LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman declared there was a “long list” of hopeful players looking to join his series. Despite the harsh criticism for its Saudi Arabian connections, the Aussie claimed that the series was thriving and was ready to welcome more players onto it.

Speaking about LIV Golf, Dustin Johnson said, as quoted by Fox Sports:

“There‘s room for a couple more. Obviously the better players we have playing, obviously the stronger LIV gets, and it's better for the game.”

The 4Aces captain’s comments suggest that LIV Golf might be considering a further expansion. Currently, there are 12 teams of four players each on the LIV Golf roster. Apart from Johnson, four-time major champion Brooks Koepka also thinks that the rebel series can have a maximum of 14 or 15 teams on it.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF : Ahead of a huge LIV event in Australia , Greg Norman said: “we've got a long list of players who want to come in. We just don't have the ability today because players are under contract: It's incredible the amount of players who want to come on board. It would surprise… #NEW : Ahead of a huge LIV event in Australia, Greg Norman said: “we've got a long list of players who want to come in. We just don't have the ability today because players are under contract: It's incredible the amount of players who want to come on board. It would surprise… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨#NEW: Ahead of a huge LIV event in Australia 🇦🇺 , Greg Norman said: “we've got a long list of players who want to come in. We just don't have the ability today because players are under contract: It's incredible the amount of players who want to come on board. It would surprise… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Brooks Koepka agrees with Greg Norman on welcoming new players to LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka seems to agree with Greg Norman on recruiting new players to LIV Golf. The Masters runner-up said that there are young players who wish to join the Saudi-backed series instead of the PGA Tour or DP World Tour.

Koepka on Wednesday said, as quoted by Fox Sports:

“I haven’t spoken to anybody that’s on that level to be like, hey, are you coming over to play. It’s not my style. It’s not usually how I approach anybody… Look, I‘m sure there’s a bunch of guys who are still looking to come over, whether that be college players, younger players, to guys that play on the PGA Tour or DP Tour. I’m sure there are people looking to join. But yeah, you can always add depth to anything. The stronger we get, the better we are.”

Earlier this week, Greg Norman claimed that the LIV Golf league has a long list of players who want to join. According to the Aussie, several players on other circuits will soon defect to his side.

He said:

"We've got a long list of players who want to come in. We just don't have the ability today because players are under contract: It's incredible the amount of players who want to come on board. It would surprise you how good those names are."

While Norman didn’t disclose any names of the players, his comments have kicked off a major conversation about the future of golf.

