“There’s something sexy about using your imagination” – When Paige Spiranac admitted to having ‘no issue’ with n*dity online

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 22, 2023 10:30 GMT
Paige Spiranac recently held a Q&amp;A with her fans on Instagram
Golf personality Paige Spiranac said that although she doesn't have a problem with nudity online, she isn't interested in herself doing it. She reiterated that she is happy to post golf-related content on her social media account.

Former golfer-turned-social media influencer Spiranac has more than 3.8 million fans on Instagram, and she entertains them with golf tutorials and her pictures on multiple social media platforms.

Recently, the 30-year-old golf influencer launched her website, OnlyPaige, a wordplay with OnlyFans, a platform known for individuals selling explicit content. Many fans demanded similar content from the former golfer, but she stated in her Q&A on Playing a Round podcast that she wasn't comfortable with it.

She said, as per Animated Times:

“No shame to anyone who is doing that, but I don’t feel comfortable doing it. And also you can get that for free on the Internet, whenever you want. I wanted to provide more value so I really focused on golf instructions, which is something I’m really good at and something I love to do.”
"And yes there are very s*xy pictures on there, s*xier things than I put on here. But there’s no n*dity. You can get your fix if you want the s*xy stuff. I think there’s something s*xy about using your imagination and not showing anything."

On Monday, August 21, Spiranac held a small Q&A session on Instagram, during which she was asked if she was going to join Only Fans. She responded with a no while promoting her website, Only Paige.

She added that the platform features exclusive, never-before-seen images and videos of herself. She informed fans that the website was soon going to release never-before-seen pictures that didn't make it to the calendar.

This isn't the first time Spiranac has addressed this persistent question from the fans. A few months ago, she spoke about it in her Playing A Round podcast.

She said:

“I have no issues with implied nudity at all. I just never want to show those parts of my body and I never will do that. I also just don’t think it is beneficial to my business goals and how I see my career unfolding in the next five, 10, 15, 20 years.”

"Used to have a really bad temper" - Paige Spiranac reveals she has 'broken' a few clubs on the golf course

The 30-year-old golf personality revealed in the Instagram Q&A on Monday, August 21st, that she used to have a bad temper in the past and broke a few clubs during her playing days.

She said:

"So I used to have a really bad temper on the golf course. There's something about golf that would just drive me bananas and so yeah, I have broken a couple clubs. I wrapped a club around a tree. Once I was so mad, I just took a full swing at a tree."

She concluded that she wasn't proud of those actions, and now she had reformed and no longer threw clubs.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
