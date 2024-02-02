“There has to be something for it” - Rickie Fowler says LIV golfers should not have a ‘direct road’ back to the PGA Tour

Rickie Fowler is not a big fan of LIV Golf. The American golfer, who has been having a great time on the PGA Tour, believes that players who have left the tour shouldn't merely be welcomed back.

According to Nuclr Golf, Fowler stated that quitting and rejoining the PGA tour shouldn't be a "direct road." He insists there might be "something to it" for the players who desired to get back on their home tour after competing in LIV Golf, suggesting that the Saudi circuit players might face consequences for defecting to the tour.

Fowler said:

"Yeah, as far as decisions to go elsewhere and just welcome back, I don't think it's a direct road. I mean, they made decisions and there's -- there has to be something for it.”

Several PGA Tour players have joined LIV Golf in the last few weeks, including 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm.

Ryder Cup hero Tyrrell Hatton has also joined LIV Golf this week for a reported $63 million deal. He will be a part of Rahm's Legion XIII. Adrian Meronk and Lucas Herbert are also the newest members of the Saudi circuit.

Rickie Fowler shines at 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Fowler teed off at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament on Thursday, February 1. The tournament is the second Signature Event of the Year, featuring a stellar limited field of 80 players.

The American golfer got off to a smooth start in the first round of the tournament. He shot a bogey-free round of 5-under 67 and finished in a tie for sixth place with Collin Morikawa following the opening round of the PGA Tour event. He started with a birdie on the 14th hole, followed by another birdie on the 17th.

Fowler made three birdies on the back nine to settle for a score of 67. Before AT&T Pebble Beach, Fowler played at two PGA Tour events and struggled with his game. He had a solo 56th-position finish at The Sentry and then failed to make the cut at The American Express. He finally got back on track and played some impressive shots in the opening round of the $20 purse event this week.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will have its finale on Sunday, February 4. It is important to note that this week, LIV Golf will also start its third season on Friday, February 2, in Mexico.

The tournament will concurrently run with the PGA Tour event. The LIV Golf Mayakoba event will also have its finale on Sunday.

Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Adrian Meronk, and Lucas Herbert will tee off at the tournament and make their debuts on the Saudi circuit.