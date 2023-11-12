“There were three texts and two missed calls” - Rory Mcllroy says Tiger Woods reached out after Joe LaCava spat at Ryder Cup

The 2023 Ryder Cup saw sparks fly at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, as Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava got into a bit of a heated argument- to say the least. Patrick Cantlay's caddie, LaCava and McIlroy found themselves engaged in a furious spat that continued into the parking lot.

The argument reached a boiling point as McIlroy had to be whisked away by teammate Shane Lowry and wife Erica. Now, a few months later, Rory McIlroy delved into the situation in an interview and even spoke about Tiger Woods' intervention in the unfortunate experience.

Speaking about his relation with LaCava, Rory McIlroy said via Bunkered:

“My relationship with Cantlay is average at best. We don’t have a ton in common and see the world quite differently."

The situation started heating up after the 16th hole, when McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick were playing against Cantlay and Wydham Clark. LaCava refused to get out of McIlroy's way when the latter was putting.

It eventually erupted in the parking lot, and Rory McIlroy lost his patience. Once back at his hotel room, McIlroy checked his phone and found that Tiger Woods had already reached out to him over the incident.

“There was also three texts and two missed calls from Tiger, because they’re obviously still close. I sent him a quick message: ‘It will be fine … long day … just want to go to bed,’” Mcllroy said.

Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava call truce after tension-filled 2023 Ryder Cup

McIlroy was visibly furious and despite several golfers and caddies trying to defuse the situation, he didn't pay heed. He said reminiscing:

"‘Joe LaCava used to be a nice guy when he was caddying for Tiger, and now he’s caddying for that d*ck he’s turned into a …’ I still wasn’t in a great headspace."

However, since then, both the caddie and the golfer seem to have made peace. McIlroy lauded Joe LaCava for having a great career with Tiger Woods and said that everyone has moved on from the situation.

My whole focus was let’s make sure Europe win the Ryder Cup and then we will sort all the other stuff out afterwards. And it’s all fine. We’re all friends now.”