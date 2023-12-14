"There will be nothing until February" - Jon Rahm says he's 'not allowed' to give interviews or make public appearance due to his LIV Golf move

LIV Golf's latest signee, Jon Rahm, announced on Wednesday that he would be refraining from public interactions until February, following the directives of the Saudi-backed circuit.

Rahm made headlines last week when he confirmed his decision to join LIV Golf, putting an end to month-long rumors. After his confirmation, he participated in a press conference and a couple of interviews. However, until February, he will not be making public appearances.

The 11-time PGA Tour winner was in Bilbao, Spain, on Wednesday, December 13, to receive the 'Dama Bilbaina 2023' award. He was quoted as saying via Reuters:

"There will be nothing until February, I'm not allowed to."

The Spaniard was quite surprised to see cameras, given that he thought it would be an intimate affair at the Sociedad Bilbao Hall. He said:

"I am under very strict instructions not to do public events, which I have imposed on myself a little bit for myself, and for the change I have given to the world of golf in the last week."

Becoming LIV's latest defector, Rahm has reportedly signed a $550 million deal. According to sources, he will be given a brand-new team on the Saudi-backed circuit. LIV Golf's 2024 season will commence in February with the Mayakoba event.

Rahm had a remarkable 2023–24 season, securing four titles on the PGA Tour, including the Masters Tournament — his second major of his career. Although his name had surfaced multiple times since LIV Golf's inception, he had consistently denied any involvement in the past.

PGA Tour suspends Jon Rahm's membership from immediate effect following LIV move

On Monday, December 11, a couple of days ago, the PGA Tour announced the suspension of Jon Rahm after his move to LIV Golf. The suspension means that he will not be able to defend his titles at the Sentry, the American Express and the Genesis Invitational.

The PGA Tour's memo was quoted as saying, via NBC Sports:

"In accordance with the PGA Tour tournament regulations, Jon Rahm has been notified that he is suspended and no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play due to his association with a series of unauthorized tournaments."

The 29-year-old Spanish golfer was 18th in the FedEx Cup standings, but his suspension has helped Mackenzie Hughes to move one spot up to 50th and is exempt from participating in all the signature events in the upcoming season. Carl Yuan has also earned an exemption for the 2024 season as he moves to 125th in the standings.

Alex Smalley jumps to 60th in the FedEx Cup standings and is eligible to participate at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational. Paul Haley II has also gained conditional status after moving to 150th in the standings.

Viktor Hovland topped the FedEx Cup after winning the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship. Xander Schauffele finished second in the standings, while World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler finished sixth.