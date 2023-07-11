"These are the guys that finish -22 in scrambles" - Internet reacts to thieves stealing Scotty Cameron putters from pro shop

Recently, two men were caught stealing Scotty Cameron putters from a pro shop in England. CCTV footage caught the two thieves in action over the weekend. After taking the putters from the shop, they walked out while the staff was busy and drove away.

The video showed the two men working together to take putters from the Royal Winchester Golf Shop. One of the men stuffed two putters down his pants and even under his shirt before walking out. The video was soon shared on social media, and quickly went viral, catching the eye of many golf fans.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF Lad really stuffed two putters down his pants and got caught ☠️ Lad really stuffed two putters down his pants and got caught ☠️ https://t.co/NJo6rqZ9qF

Fans were extremely disappointed in their behavior, saying that now that the video had gone viral, they would not be able to even step into another golf shop. Many even said that they would not be welcome on a golf course anymore.

"These are the guys that finish -22 in scrambles"

Thecrankypunter @Steb2312 @NUCLRGOLF The only time they’d be on a course is when camping on one! @NUCLRGOLF The only time they’d be on a course is when camping on one!

Bill Rosinski @RosinskiBill NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF Lad really stuffed two putters down his pants and got caught ☠️ Lad really stuffed two putters down his pants and got caught ☠️ https://t.co/NJo6rqZ9qF “Are those two putters in your pants or are you just happy to see me.” Mae West twitter.com/nuclrgolf/stat… “Are those two putters in your pants or are you just happy to see me.” Mae West twitter.com/nuclrgolf/stat…

"I love that this has gone viral. These guys won’t be able to step foot on another course again!"

Flushing It @flushingitgolf @NUCLRGOLF I love that this has gone viral. These guys won’t be able to step foot on another course again! @NUCLRGOLF I love that this has gone viral. These guys won’t be able to step foot on another course again!

Police enquiring into robbery of stolen Scotty Cameron putters

Police have received all the details of the thieves, and are enquiring into the robbery. The putters were worth around £850. Several famous golfers are known to use Scotty Camerons putters. Regarded as some of the best putters, Jordan Spieth used the 009 Prototype throughout the 2018 season.

Brooks Koepka is also known for using Scotty Cameron putters. He had them in his bag through both of his US Open victories. Koepka plays with the T10 Select Newport 2 and the T10.

Finally, Tiger Woods has used the putters for the majority of his career. He has won 13 out of 15 majors using those putters. While they are not in his bag right now, the putters are very important to Woods. Speaking about his putters he said via Golf Monthly:

“Charlie knows there are two putters he can't touch. There's the black one I won with the Teryllium insert. I won the Masters in ’97 with it and this Scotty Cameron. They sit next to each other. Touch any other putter, do anything you want with any other putter. But these putters are off limits."

