“These are hideous…big yikes from me” – Fans unimpressed by Nike’s new Jordan 1 golf mule shoes

Nike is set to launch a new Air Jordan 1 Golf Mule next week, but their images went viral before the launch. However, fans didn't seem impressed with the design of the latest shoes.

This month saw Tiger Woods and Jason Day end their association with Nike Golf. Besides, Nike also entered into LIV Golf territory, as all the players of Brooks Koepka's Smash GC will be sporting the Woosh this season.

The Nike Jordan Air Jordan 1 Golf Mule will be launched on February 2. As per SneakerNews.com, the new design shoes will be heel-less slip-on versions of the pre-existing Air Jordan 1 Low Golf. As per the site, these shoes are made for those who prefer comfort along with style for their golf rounds.

"With its Mule set-up, Jordan Brand deems the laces unnecessary as the classic shoe-strings and its accompanying eyelets are completely removed, the SneakerNews.com wrote.

The Nike Jordan Air Jordan 1 Golf Mule will be open for sale starting next week at Jordan retailers as well as on Nike.com for $110. NUCLR Golf posted the shoes' photograph on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Fans didn't seem fond of the new designs by Nike and heavily criticized them in comments. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"These are hideous…big yikes from me 😆🤣"

"Is this a ryan armour colab"

"Only person wearing these is DJ Khaled"

"S**t that’s a nice slipper! Screw the golf shoe!"

"I play barefooted...these are a must have."

"Drop with an anchor into the Mariana’s trench"

"I’d rather wear Skechers 😬"

"Who tf is wanting Jordan Crocs to play golf in???"

"they be hideous"

"Hideous and I own over 100 pair of J’s

"No thanks. I wear Js and those are a no. Lol."

"How these gonna work on the course"

Who are the golfers associated with Nike?

Earlier this month, Tiger Woods caused a big shock after announcing the end of his partnership with Nike Golf. This year will be the first time since 1996 that he will appear without sporting the Swoosh. Jason Day was another top player who ended his contract with the brand this month. He has signed a multi-year contract with Malbon Golf.

However, despite his departure, there are a few big names who are still with the leading apparel brand. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Nelly Korda are among the top players still associated with Nike.

Here's a look at the players' careers associated with Nike:

