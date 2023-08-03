“They are awesome” - Phil Mickelson says he went back-to-back low 60s with his new Callaway irons

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson is now heading to the next LIV Golf event, which will take place at the Greenbrier, starting August 4. The American golfer has been preparing to enhance his golfing skills ahead of the start of the event. He recently gave an update on his new golf gear.

Mickelson practiced a few rounds of golf using Callaway's new irons and played three rounds with crazy lows of 67, 64, and 63, equating to an average of 65.25.

Callaway Golf has updated its Twitter account about its new Apex Irons, writing:

"The New MBs and CBS. Beauties."

Mickelson chimed in the comments section to appreciate the Irons, saying:

"They are awesome. Got them last week and immediately put them in the bag. Sound, feel, performance are all amazing."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @GOLF_com They are awesome. Got them last week and immediately put them in the bag. Sound, feel, performance are all amazing.

A user then questioned the performance of the gear, to which the LIV golfer replied:

"First 4 rounds with them: 67 Del Mar cc, 64 farms, 67 La Jolla cc, 63 farms. I'd say they're performing well."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson

67 Del Mar cc

64 farms

67 La Jolla cc

63 farms



I’d say they’re performing well @huntgolfer @GOLF_com First 4 rounds with them67 Del Mar cc64 farms67 La Jolla cc63 farmsI’d say they’re performing well

Phil Mickelson last struggled with his performance at The Open Championship in Hoylake, where he missed the cut. But his new Callaway Apex Irons might help him bounce back in the game at the upcoming LIV Golf event.

What's in Phil Mickelson's bag?

Phil Mickelson uses most of the golf gear from Callaway. He plays with a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond with a Fujikura Ventus Red 6x shaft, an Odyssey PM Blade putter, a Callaway Chrome Soft X with triple track, and Callaway Irons and wedges.

Here is a list of all the equipment Phil Mickelson uses:

Driver

Specification: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond, (7.5°) with Fujikura Ventus Red 6 X shaft

4-wood

Specification: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond (14°) with Fujikura Ventus Red 8 X shaft

Hybrid

Specification: Callaway Apex UW, Ping Anser

2 iron

Specification: Callaway X Forged UT, 16° with MCA MMT 105 TX shaft

Irons

Specification: Callaway X21 UT Proto 20.5° and 25°, Callaway Apex MB ‘21 (6-PW) all with KBS Tour V 125 S+ shafts

Wedges

Specification: Callaway PM Grind ’19 “Raw” (50°, 55°, 60°), Ping Eye2 all with KBS Tour-V 125 S+ shafts

Putter

Specification: Odyssey PM Blade

Ball

Specification: Callaway Chrome Soft X with Triple Track

Phil Mickelson has been struggling for a while now. His best performance in 2023 was recorded at the Masters in April, where he finished second alongside Brooks Koepka.

Mickelson next competed at the PGA Championship and finished T-58. He also competed in the last two majors of the year, but missed the cut.

The 53-year-old has participated in nine competitions on LIV Golf in the year 2023. However, he did not make a single top-10 finish. Mickelson's best was observed at the Singapore event, where he finished in 15th place.