"They can kick me out" - Rangegoats GC skipper Bubba Watson encourages teammates to step up and replace him if he's off his game

Bubba Watson isn't exactly in the prime of his career right now. The 44-year-old golfer has been golfing as a professional for two decades now and he's getting older. There have been rumors of replacing him as he's been in poor form for his LIV Golf team, the Rangegoats.

Bubba Watson said that if his team felt like he wasn't playing well enough to stick around, they can find someone to replace him. Even though he is the captain, he gave them permission to do so.

Watson said via Golf Monthly:

“I told my team if they don’t think I am good enough to play, they can kick me out and we will put another good golfer in my place. I am going to play until they kick me out. I love helping the young guys. They are all trying to be better and also better at golf. I get to influence three golfers in life, they are all parents and young dads. I want to be there for them and if they have a problem, I want to be able to help them."

He continued, adding that he loves the team aspect and believes everyone benefits from it. He enjoys his teammates and wants to stick around, but he understands that he's not in good form right now:

“Being on a team it helps me and helps them. It is fun for me. I love playing golf with them and spending time in practice rounds, but if they tell me I am not good enough, I will step out and let some other golfer take my place on the team. But right now I am trying to help the Goats get on the podium again.”

The team aspect has been one of the biggest successes of LIV Golf since its inception. It allows for the things that Watson pointed out that he enjoys so much. Still, he knows he has to be better. He's not finished above 10th this year in a single event, and that won't cut it for his team.

Bubba Watson struggling right now

The golfer is a 12-time PGA Tour winner and a two-time Masters champion, but his best days may well be behind him. If his poor form continues, his team may have to heed his words and find someone else to play.

Bubba Watson is struggling to play well

A lot of older, out of form golfers went to LIV Golf because it offered more money and it offered a more relaxed setting. There comes a time when people can no longer compete on the PGA Tour, and that's ok.

That time may or may not be here for Watson. He's struggled against LIV competition and even missed the cut, shooting nine over par, at the Masters earlier this year.

He's been an excellent leader for the Rangegoats, but they need someone to improve their standings. That may not be Bubba Watson, who is open to being replaced if his teammates feel it's the right thing to do.