"They couldn't debate him" - Brandel Chamblee reacts to Charlie Kirk being killed in a shooting in Utah

Turning Point USA's co-founder, Charlie Kirk, was killed in a shooting in Utah earlier today. This incident has drawn reactions from many notable figures across the globe, including popular golfer and analyst Brandel Chamblee. The 63-year-old analyst expressed his opinion on Kirk's death on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In his tweet, Chamblee mentioned that Kirk was killed simply because he couldn't be debated. Chamblee wrote: &quot;They couldn’t debate him, so they shot him.&quot;You can check what Brandel Chamblee wrote below: After Charlie Kirk was pronounced dead earlier today, several notable figures, like U.S. President Donald Trump, reacted to the news. Ex-U.S. President Barack Obama also wrote a tweet in which he wrote political violence has no place in democracy, and mentioned he would be praying for Kirk's wife and two kids. Kirk, who was 31 years old at the time of his death, was one of the most prominent activists in the United States of America. The Turning Point USA co-founder also gained popularity across the globe for engaging in fierce debates and dialogues, particularly with students.