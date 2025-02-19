"They doin Tiger Woods dirty" – Fans react to the 15x major champion's hilarious mix-up at 'stupid simulator golf' TGL

During TGL Match 9, Tiger Woods was involved in one of the most hilarious mix-ups of his career. The veteran golfer misheard the distance to the flag, which led to him hitting the wrong wedge.

TGL Match 9 took place on Tuesday, February 19, featuring a showdown between Jupiter Links GC and New York GC. For NYGC, Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler, and Matt Fitzpatrick faced Kevin Kisner, Tom Kim, and Woods of Jupiter Links GC.

On the par-4 13th hole, as Tiger Woods prepared for his approach shot, he asked his teammates for the yardage. Mishearing "99" instead of "199," he picked up a 56-degree sand wedge, sending his ball just 116 yards. After realizing his mistake, the 15-time major champion was stunned by the mix-up and confronted his teammates, who burst into laughter.

Fans online had some hilarious comments on the mix-up. Here's a look at some reactions:

"They doing Tiger dirty," one fan wrote.

"Stupid simulator golf! On an actual course, you can see it’s not 99 yards. But they say TGL is better than LIV 🙈," another fan posted.

"They’re all laughing but he don’t think it’s funny lol," this fan commented.

"Can I apply for a caddie position to help with the yardages. 😂," one user joked.

"It's common when you have "199" to say "99" because in real golf it's clear if you have close to 200 or 100. This is something that would only happen in simulator golf lol," another fan opined.

"I do love this version of Tiger. Gives us a different look at his personality and how he views the game," one fan remarked.

When will Tiger Woods next play at the TGL?

Tiger Woods and Jupiter Links GC will next be in action on Tuesday, February 25, against Bay Golf Club. So far, they have won just one of their three matches and sit fifth in the standings. Interestingly, Boston Common GC, featuring fellow co-founder Rory McIlroy, is at the bottom.

Here's a look at the upcoming TGL schedule:

Monday, February 24 : Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

: Boston Common Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC Tuesday, February 25 : The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club

: The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club Monday, March 3 : The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

: New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Tuesday, March 4: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC

