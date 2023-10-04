“They looked more aligned and close” - England scrum-half Danny Care draws inspiration from Europe's Ryder Cup team for Rugby World Cup

England scrum-half Danny Care draws inspiration from the Europe Ryder Cup team for the Rugby World Cup. Care was highly impressed with the togetherness and team spirit Europe displayed at the biennial tournament last week.

They defeated the American team by five points including winning all of their foursome matches last Friday. The European team dominated the golf course on all three days of the Ryder Cup.

Danny Care felt that the team was more aligned than the USA team and has definitely given their best to win the trophy.

Speaking about the Ryder Cup, Danny Care said (via Planet Rugby):

“I was an outsider watching the Ryder Cup, but they looked more aligned and close than the American team did. You could see it, you could feel it just watching on the screens. You could see how much it meant to them. That’s definitely something we’re trying to harness – how much it means to us."

He went on to talk about the Europe team's performance at the Ryder Cup. Care acknowledged that the half points added by the team have helped in their victory. They have been an inspiration for many. Adding to his statement, Care said:

“Europe hung in together, fought for everything. Those little half-points that they saved. We can definitely take some inspiration from those lads. The golf they played was unbelievable. We haven’t shown much of that in Le Touquet, some of our lads!”

"Kind of find that correct combination of players"- Europe captain Luke Donald unveils the secret of his team's success at the 2023 Ryder Cup

The 2023 European Ryder Cup team was an amalgamation of rookie players and a few experienced ones. However, most of the team players were young and had made their debut at the biennial event.

They were not the favourite to win the trophy. Nonetheless, their captain Luke Donald's strategic pairing helped the team to leave the Marco Simone Golf Club with the trophy of the most prestigious golf tournament.

Speaking about the success of his team at the Ryder Cup last week, Donald said (via Golf.com):

"This year we have a little bit of a new team, some rookies. That means that you have to kind of find that correct combination of players."

He went on to talk about the Ryder Cup pairing saying:

“There’s a really strong culture on the European team. A good pairing on the European team doesn’t mean playing with your best mate. It means about representing something bigger than yourself, and I feel like that’s, for me, what being a European Ryder Cup player is all about.”

Practice played a vital role in the success of the European team at the biennial tournament. They competed in a few tournaments before the commencement of the Ryder Cup while the American players were on a break for a month.