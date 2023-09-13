“They may not play” - Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson jokingly warns Max Homa and Justin Thomas at Fortinet Championship

The US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson is at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley, gearing up for the first FedEx Cup fall event. While the 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event is just two weeks away, he recently had two unplanned Zoom calls.

While speaking at the pre-tournament press conference, Johnson joked about Max Homa and Justin Thomas. He said that they might not play the matches at Macro Simone Golf Club if they don't perform better at the 2023 Fortinet Championship, which starts on September 14.

He was quoted by Golf Week, saying:

"Max and J.T., I don't really want to speak on behalf of them, but if they don't play well, they may not play. That's the bottom line."

Zach Johnson had some doubts about how beneficial it would be for Justin Thomas and Max Homa to play this week at the Silverado Country Club.

He added that it was never bad to compete and hoped that two of his United Team members get some momentum ahead of the prestigious Ryder Cup matches.

"I don't think it's ever bad to go compete. That's what we're designed to do, that's where we're wired. Ideally they get some momentum. Momentum in this game is pretty lethal and can be a really good thing," Johnson said.

The US Ryder Cup captain concluded by saying that he would not give Justin Thomas and Max Homa any "scorecard" for their performance at the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

"And we tie for third" - Zach Johnson jokes off on Stewart Cink's willingness for both Max Homa and Justin Thomas to win the 2023 Fortinet Championship

The first FedEx Cup fall event will feature a field of 155 players. Four of the US Ryder Cup team members are slated to play in the tournament at the Silverado Country Club in Napa Valley.

During the pre-tournament press conference, the US captain Zach Johnson was accompanied by one of his vice-captains Stewart Cink, who is also set to play in the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Expand Tweet

Cink wants both Max Homa and Justin Thomas to win the event at Napa Valley on Sunday. Although he added that it would not be possible but felt it would help them grow their confidence.

"I think it's inevitable that whatever Max and J.T. do this week will be overstated to the good or to the bad. I hope they both win. I don't think that's possible, but I hope they both win. That would be great for their confidence alone," Cink said.

Captain Zach Johnson interrupted Stewart Cink and added:

"And we tie for third."

The 2023 Fortinet Championship commences on September 14. Max Homa will look to defend his title for the third consecutive time, while Justin Thomas will look to gain some confidence heading for the mega event, the 2023 Ryder Cup.