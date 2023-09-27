“They might be leaking oil” - Wyndham Clark takes a jibe at European players for practice games ahead of the Ryder Cup

Wyndham Clark is one of the strongest players in Team USA for the upcoming Ryder Cup. The 29-year old won the US Open this year and cemented his place in the team. With the Ryder Cup mere days away, Clark gave a controversial press conference where he took shots at various players and teams.

One of the most noteworthy moments of his press conference was when he took a clear jibe at Team Europe over their regular practice sessions. Team Europe are looking to bounce back after a historic defeat in 2021 and have developed a stronger team with the addition of many new debutants.

However, Wyndham Clark was unfazed over the competition and believes that Europe will lose their spark from excess practice sessions and won't be able to perform effectively at the Ryder Cup.

“I also think they might be maybe a little mentally fatigued as this week goes on."

Clark added via Brentley Romine:

"This is obviously a very intense environment and mentally challenging, and then also you put in a pretty physically demanding golf course being so hilly and up and down that maybe come Sunday they might be leaking oil and we'll be fresh.”

Expand Tweet

Wyndham Clark wants to beat Rory Mcllroy at the Ryder Cup

Rory Mcllroy is a prominent PGA Tour golfer who has 4 major tournament wins under his belt. On the other hand, Wyndham Clark just won his first Major at the US Open and believes he can beat the former No.1 player.

Although it's an unreal shout from Clark, he is confident about beating the Irish golfer and wants to face him in the singles competition during the Ryder Cup. Interestingly, Mcllroy has tons of experience playing in the competition and can pose a real threat to the American golfer.

However, Clark believes he is better than Rory Mcllroy despite having huge respect for the golfer. The 29-year old spoke about his desire to matchup with Mcllroy via his recent press conference.

“I have tons of respect for Rory. Because of that respect, I also want to beat him. I like to think I am better than him, and I want to prove that.”

Wyndham Clark added.

“If I say I think he’s better than me and he’s going to beat me, then I’m going to get ridiculed because people don’t think I have any self-belief."

Interestingly, Wyndham Clark is challenging one of the most talented golfers in the world and will face an uphill battle during the Ryder Cup amidst massive scrutiny for the 29-year old.