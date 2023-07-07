"They could play" - Captain Zach Johnson says LIV Golfers are 'technically' eligible to play Ryder Cup

Despite the PGA x PIF merger, the fate of LIV Golf's players is still unclear and their participation in the upcoming Ryder Cup remains fuzzy. The European team has already made it clear that players not signed to the DP World Tour will not be allowed to participate.

But in the case of the US team, Captain Zach Johnson recently stated that LIV golfers are 'technically' eligible to compete in the upcoming biennial event at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

During the John Deere Classic, Johnson was quoted as saying by golf monthly:

"These guys that left the PGA Tour that had status and left to play on that other tour, the LIV Tour, they're still members of the PGA of America, so they are still able to garner points. They're able to play in the PGA Championship as a result because that's what the PGA of America runs. Obviously, technically, can still be a part of Team USA."

He added:

"My point in saying that is that what's transpiring in professional golf from a competitive level, competition level, is PGA Tour; right? It's not PGA of America. So the individuals that are Americans that play on other tours that are not the PGA Tour, they could play, I mean, technically the Latin Tour or the Asian Tour or wherever."

"Brooks is third on the list" - Zach Johnson reveals Brooks Koepka's selection status for US Ryder Cup team

One of the most anticipated golf events, the Ryder Cup, is just under three months away. But which players will be picked is still a mystery.

In Brooks Koepka's case, however, US Ryder Cup skipper Zach Johnson has made his stance clear.

"Brooks is third on the list. The top six earn their berth after the BMW," he said.

He clarified that the final list will only be released after Tour Championship, which is scheduled for August 24-27.

"So after that Sunday the top six are solidified, and then we make our six picks. The next week is the Tour Championship. The Tuesday after the Tour Championship is when I make the picks," he said.

Zach Johnson also claimed that he does not follow the LIV Golf League. Therefore, the players competing in the breakaway league are unlikely to be on his wildcard contention list.

