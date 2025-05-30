“They’re getting absolutely boned,” - Jordan Spieth caught in hot-mic moment with caddie at Memorial Tournament

Jordan Spieth was caught in a hot mic moment with his caddie, Michael Greller, during the first round of the Memorial Tournament. Eventually, he ignored his looper's suggestion and went with his own choice, which worked out just fine.

Ad

On Thursday, May 29, Jordan Spieth carded an even-par 72 with the help of four birdies against four bogeys. Following the round, he was tied for 14th, seven strokes off the lead at Muirfield Village.

During the first round at the Memorial Tournament, Spieth faced a bit of a dilemma on the par-5 fifth hole. His tee shot bounced slightly backwards after hitting a tree on the right, leaving him with a tough lie. Before his next shot, the three-time major champion had a brief discussion with his bagman.

Ad

Trending

"This has to be hit so hard to go 115," Spieth told Greller.

Greller suggested that Spieth should play it safe toward the fairway, but the latter didn’t seem convinced.

"I don’t want to hit it right there," he replied. “Because I’m hitting good shots and they’re getting absolutely boned so far. So I can’t accept it."

Ad

Eventually, Jordan Spieth went with his own decision and found the fairway. From there, he successfully chipped it near the green and sank the birdie putt.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jordan Spieth's hole-by-hole performance at the Memorial Tournament, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Jordan Spieth at the Memorial Tournament, Round 1:

Hole 1, Par 4: 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Hole 2, Par 4: 5 (+2)

5 (+2) Hole 3, Par 4: 4 (+2)

4 (+2) Hole 4, Par 3: 3 (+2)

3 (+2) Hole 5, Par 5: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Hole 6, Par 4: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Hole 7, Par 5: 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 8, Par 3: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Hole 9, Par 4: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) OUT: 37 (+1)

Hole 10, Par 4: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Hole 11, Par 5: 5 (+2)

5 (+2) Hole 12, Par 3: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Hole 13, Par 4: 3 (E)

3 (E) Hole 14, Par 4: 3 (E)

3 (E) Hole 15, Par 5: 5 (E)

5 (E) Hole 16, Par 3: 3 (E)

3 (E) Hole 17, Par 4: 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 18, Par 4: 4 (E)

4 (E) IN: 35 (E)

Total: 72 (Even Par)

Ad

Spieth is paired with Xander Schauffele for the second round of the Memorial Tournament 2025. The duo will tee off on Friday, May 29, at 1:20 p.m. ET from the first hole.

Following the first round, Spieth is seven strokes behind Ben Griffin, who has continued his good run this week as well. Griffin holds a two-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa, who shot 67, while Max Homa sits solo third at 4-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More