“They’re getting absolutely boned,” - Jordan Spieth caught in hot-mic moment with caddie at Memorial Tournament

Jordan Spieth was caught in a hot mic moment with his caddie, Michael Greller, during the first round of the Memorial Tournament. Eventually, he ignored his looper's suggestion and went with his own choice, which worked out just fine.
On Thursday, May 29, Jordan Spieth carded an even-par 72 with the help of four birdies against four bogeys. Following the round, he was tied for 14th, seven strokes off the lead at Muirfield Village.
During the first round at the Memorial Tournament, Spieth faced a bit of a dilemma on the par-5 fifth hole. His tee shot bounced slightly backwards after hitting a tree on the right, leaving him with a tough lie. Before his next shot, the three-time major champion had a brief discussion with his bagman.
"This has to be hit so hard to go 115," Spieth told Greller.
Greller suggested that Spieth should play it safe toward the fairway, but the latter didn’t seem convinced.
"I don’t want to hit it right there," he replied. “Because I’m hitting good shots and they’re getting absolutely boned so far. So I can’t accept it."
Eventually, Jordan Spieth went with his own decision and found the fairway. From there, he successfully chipped it near the green and sank the birdie putt.
Here's the video:
Jordan Spieth's hole-by-hole performance at the Memorial Tournament, Round 1 explored
Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Jordan Spieth at the Memorial Tournament, Round 1:
- Hole 1, Par 4: 5 (+1)
- Hole 2, Par 4: 5 (+2)
- Hole 3, Par 4: 4 (+2)
- Hole 4, Par 3: 3 (+2)
- Hole 5, Par 5: 4 (+1)
- Hole 6, Par 4: 4 (+1)
- Hole 7, Par 5: 4 (E)
- Hole 8, Par 3: 4 (+1)
- Hole 9, Par 4: 4 (+1)
- OUT: 37 (+1)
- Hole 10, Par 4: 4 (+1)
- Hole 11, Par 5: 5 (+2)
- Hole 12, Par 3: 4 (+1)
- Hole 13, Par 4: 3 (E)
- Hole 14, Par 4: 3 (E)
- Hole 15, Par 5: 5 (E)
- Hole 16, Par 3: 3 (E)
- Hole 17, Par 4: 4 (E)
- Hole 18, Par 4: 4 (E)
- IN: 35 (E)
- Total: 72 (Even Par)
Spieth is paired with Xander Schauffele for the second round of the Memorial Tournament 2025. The duo will tee off on Friday, May 29, at 1:20 p.m. ET from the first hole.
Following the first round, Spieth is seven strokes behind Ben Griffin, who has continued his good run this week as well. Griffin holds a two-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa, who shot 67, while Max Homa sits solo third at 4-under.