"They're obsessed with each other" - Jena Sims shares an adorable image of Brooks Koepka with son Crew

Jena Sims shared a heartwarming moment of her husband Brooks Koepka bonding with their son Crew. The Sports Illustrated model recently returned home after attending the Miss Teen USA 2025 pageant at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada where she served as a judge.While Sims was away Koepka stayed home taking care of Crew showing how well the couple works together as parents. Now that Sims is finally back she shared a photo of the father-son duo looking nose to nose and captioned it:&quot;They are quite literally obsessed with each other.&quot;A still taken from Jena Sims's Instagram story (via @jenamsims)Crew joined the family in July 2023, six weeks early, via C-section and spent three weeks in the NICU before going home. Despite her pregnancy Sims continued modeling and even walked the ramp while expecting.Reflecting on their parenting dynamic Sims told US Weekly (quoted by Yahoo)“We’re just such a good team and we’re really good at delegating. He can also read a room. If I’m really stressed, Brooks can pick up on it. He’ll come in and say, ‘I’m changing this diaper’ or ‘I’ll do bedtime tonight.’ He doesn’t have to do all that, but he does.”Sims first gained wider recognition in 2023 as a co-winner of the SI Swim Search competition, which led to her being named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie for the 2024 issue.Jena Sims opens up about pregnancy lossJena Sims revealed earlier this month that she and her husband, Brooks Koepka, are facing the heartbreak of a pregnancy loss. The 36-year-old shared the news on Instagram posting a sonogram, her bare belly and what appeared to be a gender reveal cake.The couple learned at 16 weeks that their baby’s heart had stopped. Sims described the loss as a grief no parent can ever be fully prepared for. Despite the heartbreak, she and Koepka remain hopeful about giving their son Crew a sibling in the future.She shared the post to let others going through similar struggles know they are not alone.“Too often, these struggles happen in silence. There is still so much work and research needed to better understand and support women’s reproductive health. If you’re experiencing or have experienced pregnancy loss or infertility, please know you are not alone,” Sims wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also acknowledged the doctors and nurses who deliver such difficult news every day recognizing the emotional weight of their work. While the loss was devastating, Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka find joy in their firstborn, Crew who will turn three in July 2026.