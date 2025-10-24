Jena Sims gives ‘shoutout’ to husband Brooks Koepka as she attends Miss Teen USA

Jena Sims was recently present during the Miss Teen USA 2025 pageant. The annual beauty contest took place at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood, California. The Miss Teen USA pageant is a massive competition in which participants from all 50 states of the country compete. Sims was one of the Judges at this event, and thereafter, the model chatted about her husband and son.The 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year uploaded numerous Instagram stories from the 2025 Miss Teen USA pageant. Interestingly, the model posted a selfie on her Instagram story after the event, when she boarded her flight back home. Sims mentioned in the caption of this selfie that she wishes to send a big thanks to her husband, Brooks Koepka.The model stated that while she was attending such a large event, Koepka was back at home taking care of their son, Crew. Jena Sims also stated in her Instagram story that she is all set to go from Miss Teen USA to preschool drop-off. The caption read,&quot;Shoutout to my husband for holding down the fort this week. From Miss Teen USA to preschool drop off for me.&quot;Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:Still taken from Sims' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)Interestingly, before departing Hollywood, California, Jena Sims posted an Instagram story on October 23 featuring her last dress for the Miss Teen USA event. She was dressed in a white off-the-rack dress, and Sims mentioned in the title of the IG story that she is preparing her for the next day, when she will kiss her husband and son. The caption to the story read,&quot;Recapping tomorrow after I kiss my husband and baby, but THANK YOU @missusa.&quot;Talking more about the story, here's a look at it, too:Still taken from Sims' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)Aside from all of this, Sims also revealed her dress for the main day of Miss Teen USA with a big Instagram reel.Jena Sims explains how you can't take &quot;pageant&quot; out of herPGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: ImagnJena Sims posted an Instagram reel on October 23 showing off her silver-colored attire for Miss Teen USA. She even teased in the title of the video that, while she has left pageants far behind in her life, it appears that they will not leave her anytime soon. The caption on the reel read:&quot;Do you want to go back to your pageant roots and judge Miss Teen USA?&quot;The IG caption of the reel read,&quot;Can’t take the pageant out of the girl 😉 @missusa&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2025 Miss Teen USA was eventually won by Cassidy Wolf, who is from Newport Beach, California.