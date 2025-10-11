  • home icon
  Jena Sims enjoys a "breakfast date" with her "two favorites" in Florida

Jena Sims enjoys a "breakfast date" with her "two favorites" in Florida

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Oct 11, 2025 15:21 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn
Jena Sims at PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn

Jena Sims recently went through a massive shock in her personal life, but she is slowly recovering from the incident. Her recent social media update showed the American model enjoying the positive side of life.

Today, Sims shared an Instagram story with her 334k followers on the social media platform. In the picture, the model could be seen having breakfast at The Nook, which is a popular restaurant in Jupiter Island of Florida. Jena Sims managed to capture a plate of scrambled eggs and a side of fries along with it.

On another plate on the table, a stack of Blueberry pancakes could be seen. In the caption of her story, Sims hinted at Brooks Koepka and their son Crew Sims Koepka's presence at The Nook. She also labeled them favorites. Take a look at what Jena Sims shared on her Instagram story today:

"Breakfast date with my 2 favs @thecenterstreetnook"
Screenshot from Sims&#039; Instagram story / Source: @jenamsims on IG
Screenshot from Sims' Instagram story / Source: @jenamsims on IG

The Pageantry of Hope founder's Instagram is filled with photographs and clips of her husband and son. Crew, who turns three next year, was born a year after the LIV golfer and Jena Sims got married. As time passed following his birth in 2023, Crew quickly became a favourite part of Koepka and Sims' life.

In the early days, Jena Sims would often share her son patiently waiting for Koepka to come home. The model and actress arranged for a mini caddy uniform for Crew as they went to the traditional par-3 contest to accompany Koepka. The golfer was also spotted teaching his son how to play the putt during this year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Jena Sims shares heartbreaking message following her unfortunate pregnancy loss

Today's Instagram story comes days after the Koepkas went through a devastating loss in their lives. On October 6, Sims shared a note on her Instagram along with pictures of her child's scan. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model admitted that despite the outcome, she and Koepka are hopeful to give Crew a sibling. Jena Sims wrote:

"Pregnancy Loss and Infertility... At 16 weeks, we learned that our baby's heart had stopped beating. This is a grief no parent is ever prepared for. We are devastated, but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day."

Apart from that, the model also shared a motivating message for people who have suffered from the same outcome.

"...these struggles happen in silence. There is still so much work and research needed to better understand and support women's reproductive health. If you're experiencing or have experienced pregnancy loss or infertility, please know you are not alone..."
Take a look at the Instagram post shared by Sims:

Sims and Koepka faced difficulties after getting Crew in their life. Since he had a premature birth, the child had to spend twenty days in the NICU before he could go home with the Koepkas.

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
