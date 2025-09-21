Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims sparks funny debate with Kendall Jenner comparison

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka is married to Jena Sims, an actress, model, and social media influencer. Sims recently posted a picture on Instagram, lightheartedly comparing herself to the reality TV star and model, Kendall Jenner.
Sims shared a picture collage of herself and Kendall in similar settings. In one picture, Kendall was captured walking out of a building while wearing a gray dress and holding a glass of wine.
In the next picture, Jena Sims was also captured outside a building while wearing a black dress and a pair of sneakers. Instead of one glass of wine, she held two, and could be seen taking a sip out of one of them.
Sims wrote in the caption:
"Who did it better??? 🤪🍷cc @katehavness”
In her next post, Sims shared a heartwarming picture of a fan sending a shout-out to her husband, who is competing in the ongoing Open de France. The fan could be seen holding up a sign that read, “I [love] Brooks,” and Sims posted the picture with the caption:
“Same dude.”
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims first met in 2015 at the Masters Tournament in Augusta National. The two hit things off and tied the knot in 2022 in Turks and Caicos. One year later, they had their first son, Crew Koepka, in July 2023.
Jena Sims shares heartwarming pictures from France in new IG post
Brooks Koepka is in Paris for the Open De France, and so is Jena Sims. The model posted a media carousel on Instagram showing some heartwarming moments she shared with her husband in the beautiful city of Seine.
In the first slide, the couple posed for a happy picture with the Eiffel Tower glistening behind them. In another slide, they were captured sharing a passionate kiss in front of the historic landmark.
The post’s caption read:
“Seine City 🇫🇷”
Koepka and Sims embarked on several other adventures in the city. They visited Les Deux Magots, a high-end cafe and restaurant, and they were also captured walking down the streets, touring the area.
The couple has had several other adventures in different locations this year. They traveled to Dubai at the start of the year, when they spent eight days enjoying the city with their two-year-old son, Crew.
Over the summer, Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims took another family vacation to Europe. They toured locations such as Portugal, Gibraltar, and Tuscany.
While in Tuscany, Sims partook in different fun activities such as wine tasting, olive oil tasting, and truffle hunting. She also visited a custom build-your-own-bikini store and an Andrea Bocelli concert to end the trip.