Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims sparks funny debate with Kendall Jenner comparison

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka is married to Jena Sims, an actress, model, and social media influencer. Sims recently posted a picture on Instagram, lightheartedly comparing herself to the reality TV star and model, Kendall Jenner.

Ad

Sims shared a picture collage of herself and Kendall in similar settings. In one picture, Kendall was captured walking out of a building while wearing a gray dress and holding a glass of wine.

In the next picture, Jena Sims was also captured outside a building while wearing a black dress and a pair of sneakers. Instead of one glass of wine, she held two, and could be seen taking a sip out of one of them.

Ad

Trending

Sims wrote in the caption:

"Who did it better??? 🤪🍷cc @katehavness”

Image taken via Sims’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In her next post, Sims shared a heartwarming picture of a fan sending a shout-out to her husband, who is competing in the ongoing Open de France. The fan could be seen holding up a sign that read, “I [love] Brooks,” and Sims posted the picture with the caption:

Ad

“Same dude.”

Image taken from Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims first met in 2015 at the Masters Tournament in Augusta National. The two hit things off and tied the knot in 2022 in Turks and Caicos. One year later, they had their first son, Crew Koepka, in July 2023.

Ad

Jena Sims shares heartwarming pictures from France in new IG post

Brooks Koepka is in Paris for the Open De France, and so is Jena Sims. The model posted a media carousel on Instagram showing some heartwarming moments she shared with her husband in the beautiful city of Seine.

In the first slide, the couple posed for a happy picture with the Eiffel Tower glistening behind them. In another slide, they were captured sharing a passionate kiss in front of the historic landmark.

Ad

The post’s caption read:

“Seine City 🇫🇷”

Image taken from Sims’ Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Koepka and Sims embarked on several other adventures in the city. They visited Les Deux Magots, a high-end cafe and restaurant, and they were also captured walking down the streets, touring the area.

Ad

The couple has had several other adventures in different locations this year. They traveled to Dubai at the start of the year, when they spent eight days enjoying the city with their two-year-old son, Crew.

Over the summer, Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims took another family vacation to Europe. They toured locations such as Portugal, Gibraltar, and Tuscany.

While in Tuscany, Sims partook in different fun activities such as wine tasting, olive oil tasting, and truffle hunting. She also visited a custom build-your-own-bikini store and an Andrea Bocelli concert to end the trip.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More