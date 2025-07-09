Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims dons $120 blue beaded bikini while vacationing in Spain

Jena Sims is spending some family time in Spain with her husband, star golfer Brooks Koepka, and their son, Crew. In a recent Instagram post, she showed off the stylish swimsuit she donned to spend some time by a pool.

In the picture Sims shared, she wore a navy blue two-piece swimsuit while standing in front of a full-length mirror. The swimsuit had fancy beading details with ropes at the sides, and she completed the look with a hat and a pair of sunglasses. Take a look:

Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram Story/@jenamsims

In another post, Sims gushed over the details and showed a close-up view of the swimsuit while sunbathing in front of a pool. She wrote:

“The details @bondeyeswim.”

Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram Story/@jenamsims

Jena Sims’ beaded swimsuit cost $120 and was purchased from the popular swimwear shop Bond-Eye Swim. Bond-Eye Swim is an Australian brand that produces a range of sustainably sourced swimwear made from authentic, high-quality crinkle.

Sims’ time in Spain has been filled with numerous fun adventures. She visited a fruit market, spent some time at a restaurant near a body of water, and visited a train-themed location with Koepka and Crew.

In another post, she shared a picture slide of herself at dinner. Her outfit for the night featured a stunning open-back black dress designed with colorful yellow patterns. She wrote in the caption:

“I don’t ask for much… just a summer in Portugal ❤ ️.”

Jena Sims also celebrated the 4th of July festivities with her family in Melides, Setubal, in Portugal. She donned a two-piece red, white, and blue beach outfit designed with crochet attachments for the occasion. She shared a slide of pictures showing off the look and captioned it:

“Red, white, and Crew 💙”

One-year-old Crew also appeared in the pictures, looking adorable in a golf-themed shirt, sunglasses, and a hat.

Jena Sims shares her lineup of daily hair care products on Instagram

Jena Sims has embarked on a hair care journey and has been focused on how to stimulate healthy hair growth. She recently shared the lineup of products she uses daily to help her hair regrow after taking her extensions out.

Some of the products Sims shared include a whipped repair treatment mask from Divi, bonding oil from Olaplex, and Bondi-Boost HG Anti-Thinning shampoo and conditioner.

The fashion influencer also mentioned that she uses a lineup of vitamins, including the Lemme Glow Hair, Skin, and Nails Collagen Gummies by reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

Still taken from Sims’ Instagram story/@jenamsims

Before going on her trip, Sims treated herself to a head spa session at Sage Head Spa, a popular Japanese Salon. She also shared that she took out her extensions because she intends to “run in the ocean and not think twice about it” this summer.

