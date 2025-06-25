Jena Sims treats herself to Japanese head spa at popular salon with 115K IG followers

Jena Sims is a popular fashion influencer and entrepreneur. In a recent post, she revealed that she visited a Japanese head spa salon, which is something she has always wanted to do.
Sims wears many hats; she’s an actress, beauty pageant title-holder, philanthropist, and member of the PGA Tour WAGS. She is married to the nine-time PGA Tour winner and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.
On Tuesday, June 24, the Georgia-born influencer shared a picture from her visit to Sage Head Spa. In the post, she shared that she took her hair extensions out and thoroughly enjoyed the treatment she received. The post’s caption read:
“Took my extensions out 🥲🥹 because I truly want to run in the ocean and not think twice this summer. Anywho, I’ve always wanted to do a Japanese head spa so I treated myself. @sageheadspa in the gardens 12/10 recommend 💆”
Take a look at Sims’ post here:
Jena Sims also revealed that she’s now paying more attention to her hair and is on a hair re-growth journey. She then asked her 334,000 Instagram followers for treatment recommendations to stimulate hair growth.
Notably, The Sage Head Spa offers a range of treatments designed to improve hair health and target specific hair-related issues. The spa operates out of several locations across the U.S., including Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Alpharetta, Georgia, and Brentwood, Tennessee. The salon has gained widespread popularity and now has 115,000 followers on Instagram.
Jena Sims reveals her “summer glow-up” facial treatment routine
Popular reality TV star Kylie Jenner admitted to undergoing plastic surgery and even provided a fan with the exact details of the treatment she received. This sparked a trend online where influencers similarly provided details of their plastic surgery and beauty treatments. Similarly, Jena Sims also followed the trend and shared details of her facial beauty treatments online.
Sims posted a picture where she was captured sitting in an aesthetician’s chair in Palm Beach Facial Plastics Surgery, Florida. She wrote in the caption:
“Another twist on the trend. No gatekeeping here 😉”
In the post, the LIV Golf star’s wife revealed that she underwent a series of botox treatments in preparation for summer. She detailed them as follows:
“Summer glow up. Botox: 20 units in forehead, 10 each crow's feet, 16 units glabella (between brows), 4 units bunny lines (nose), 20 in neck for neck bands, under-eye PRF, 1 vial of sculptra split between temples, lower cheek area/jawline.”
Jena Sims also shared the name of the aesthetician who treated her– Monica. In April, she received an under-eye PRP treatment from the same aesthetician in Palm Beach Facials Plastics. She vlogged the treatment process and afterwards, revealed that she was happy with the results.