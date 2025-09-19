 Jena Sims sends Brooks Koepka a message after an impressive display at the Open de France 2025

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, cheered on the LIV golfer as he closed the second round of the 2025 Open de France with an impressive score. Koepka, who last competed at the BMW PGA Championship, made his 20th start at the DP World Tour event in Paris this week.

Ad

The couple has been enjoying their time together, as Jena Sims joined Brooks Koepka in Paris to root for him at the tournament. Koepka teed off on Thursday, September 18, and shot a 2-under par score to enter contention. In round two of the Open de France, he carded a 3-under par score to maintain his position in the Top 10. The LIV golfer currently stands in a seven-way tie for ninth with a -5 par score.

Ad

Trending

Sims recently shared a snippet of her view of the Eiffel Tower from their hotel on her social media page. Along with admiring the view, she wrote a cheerful message for Koepka as he heads into the weekend rounds of the European Tour event. She captioned the video:

"This and my husband playing the weekend ⛳"

"Let's go @bkoepka @dpworldtour 🇫🇷," she added.

Screenshot of Jena Sims' Instagram story - Source - @jenamsims on Instagram

Jena Sims had also shared a proud message following Brooks Koepka's disappointing performance at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship. She had previously joined him during his outing at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open, where he failed to make the cut.

Ad

How did Brooks Koepka perform in the first two rounds of the Open de France?

Brooks Koepka at the FedEx Open de France 2025 - Source: Getty

With his brilliant performance in the first two rounds of the Open de France this week, Brooks Koepka hopes to regain his form and claim his first win of the year. He got off to a rough start on day one as he shot a bogey on Hole 1. Koepka then found his footing at the Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche and shot two birdies and an eagle before closing his front nine with a double bogey. He wrapped up the round with two birdies and a bogey.

Ad

On Friday, September 19, the LIV golfer shot two birdies and a second eagle of the week on Hole 8. Though he remained consistent for a brief period, his second nine proved worse as he ended up scoring two bogeys along with a birdie. Koepka will look to build on his performance and rise to the top of the leaderboard.

Brooks Koepka has had an average season so far and has not claimed a single title this year. His best finish on the LIV Golf League came at the Singapore event, where he finished as the runner-up while Joaquin Niemann took the title home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More