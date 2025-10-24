Jena Sims falls in "love at first sight" after meeting a popular singer & actor at Miss Teen USA

Jena Sims seemed to have a great time at the Miss Teen USA 2024 event, where she served on the judges panel. The model and entrepreneur joined producer Josh Randall, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett and actor Madisyn Shipman at the competition in Reno, Nevada.During the event on Thursday, October 23, Sims shared a photo on her Instagram story with Shipman, where the two looked admiringly at each other. She captioned it:“It was love at first sight @madisynshipman”A screenshot from Jena Sims' Instagram story (via @jenamsims)The Miss Teen USA finals are being held at the Grand Sierra Resort &amp; Casino, with the Miss USA finals set to follow a day later. Sims, who was crowned Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004 and Miss Junior National Teenager in 2005, went on to win the Miss Georgia Teen USA title in 2007.She has since built a notable modeling career becoming a finalist for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swim Search before earning the SI Rookie of the Year title in 2024.Beyond modeling, Sims also runs Pageant of Hope, a non-profit organization that hosts beauty pageants for children with cancer and other disadvantages across several U.S. states.Jena Sims jokes about returning to her pageant roots ahead of Miss Teen USA finalsBefore heading to the Miss Teen USA finals, Jena Sims shared a playful reel on Instagram hinting at her return to the pageant world as a judge. The text on the video read, “Do you want to go back to your pageant and judge Miss Teen USA?”In the clip, Sims is seen walking toward the camera while lip-syncing to Taylor Swift’s “Actually Romantic.” She mouthed the lyrics, “Stop talking dirty to me,” as a witty response to the question in the video.She captioned the post:“Can’t take the pageant out of the girl 😉 @missusa“Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the event, Sims wore a gray textured co-ord set featuring a halter-style crop top with a large bow at the neckline and a front keyhole cutout. The matching skirt was detailed with jeweled embellishments on one side. She completed the look with pointed heels and a small handbag.Ahead of the Miss Teen USA finals, Sims also shared her outfit for the day, wearing a neon yellow ribbed bodycon dress, with matching heels. This marks her second consecutive high-profile appearance after attending the Formula One United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 19.At the F1 weekend Jena Sims represented the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Club. She wore several stylish outfits, fully embracing her “F1 WAG” energy throughout the event.