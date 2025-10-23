Jena Sims dons a neon yellow dress as she attends Miss Teen USA

Jena Sims is back on her busy schedule, this time making an appearance at Miss Teen USA 2025. The model and entrepreneur often shares glimpses of her life on social media, giving fans a peek at her latest events.The Miss Teen USA and Miss USA 2025 celebrations are being held at the Grand Sierra Resort &amp; Casino in Reno, Nevada, from October 18 to 24. The Miss Teen USA finals are scheduled for October 23, followed by the Miss USA finals on October 24.Ahead of the finals, Sims shared a look at her outfit on Instagram, wearing a neon yellow ribbed bodycon dress with thin straps and a scoop neckline. She paired it with matching heels and carried a white Fendi baguette bag, keeping accessories minimal with a delicate bracelet. She captioned the photo:&quot;Time for @missteenusa&quot;Screenshots taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story (via @jenamsims)Sims has a strong pageant background, winning Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004, Miss Junior National Teenager in 2005, and Miss Georgia Teen USA 2007. She later established herself in modeling, earning Sports Illustrated’s Rookie of the Year in 2024. Sims was also a finalist for the 2023 issue and co-winner of The Swim Search, which led to her rookie debut.Beyond modeling, Sims runs Pageant of Hope, a non-profit that hosts beauty pageants for children with cancer and other disadvantages. The initiative has held events across Georgia, Tennessee, New York, Michigan, Wisconsin, and California.Jena Sims enjoyed the Formula One weekend in AustinJena Sims was recently seen at the Formula One United State Grand Prix that took place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 19. Sims made the most of her weekend in the city as she drove around in a Mini Cooper, visiting some of the iconic places in the city ahead of the Formula One event.Jena Sims represented the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Club at the recent Formula One event. She was joined by several fellow SI Swimsuit magazine models at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend. Sims reflected on her time in Texas in her latest Instagram post as she shared a series of pictures with the caption:\\“Cosplaying as an @f1 WAG 🏎️♥️.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe wore different looks over the weekend. On the first day, she wore a red-and-white checkered dress, followed by an all-black red carpet look. Another outfit included a black two-piece set with a strapless top, matching shorts, cowboy boots, mirrored sunglasses, and a racing jacket. For the main race day, Sims opted for a red crop top and mini skirt, layered with a black-and-red jacket.Sims also posed next to Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton’s car on race day. She shared her reaction to the race on Instagram, posting a clip from the track on October 20 and saying she was amazed by how fast the F1 cars were.