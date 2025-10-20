"This does not do justice" - Jena Sims left in awe of how fast F1 cars go at the US GP

Jena Sims was left stunned by the speed of F1 cars at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The model and entrepreneur kept her 335,000 Instagram followers updated throughout the race weekend.Red Bull’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory at the Circuit of the Americas, clocking 1:34:00.161. Lando Norris (+7.959s) and Charles Leclerc (+15.37s) finished second and third. Watching from the stands, Sims shared her reaction on her story, writing“This does not do it justice with how fast they are going.”A still taken from Jena Sims's Instagram story (via @jenamsims)After the race, Sims celebrated with friends, posting a clip raising clear cups in a toast. She captioned it“Celebrating the end of an amazing race weekend with @miniusa.”Here is a look at Jena Sims' Instagram storyA screenshot taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story (via @jenamsims)Earlier in the day, Sims also gave fans a peek at her race-day outfit. She wore a red crop top and matching mini skirt, layered with a black-and-red leather jacket, knee-high gladiator heels and a sleek updo.It’s been a big year for Sims with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She debuted as a 2023 Swim Search co-winner, walked the runway for the third time and was named 2024 Rookie of the Year.Jena Sims opens up on Crew’s early arrival and NICU stayJena Sims and Brooks Koepka welcomed their first child, Crew, in July 2023, a year after their wedding in June 2022. The birth came earlier than expected as Crew was in a breech position, leading to a C-section delivery six weeks ahead of schedule. The newborn spent nearly six weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) adding both challenges and perspective for the new parents.Reflecting on the experience, Sims shared on Instagram (@certoversharer):&quot;I think it was a blessing and a major curse, obviously. But the blessing was that, mentally, I - we weren't ready. I didn't. Obviously, no hospital bag was packed. The nursery wasn't finished. We were so surprised by what just happened. I think having him in the NICU allowed us both to sort of heal, and literally, physically, because I had a C Section. And, I didn't know what that really entailed.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostToday, Crew is a healthy two-year-old but the couple recently shared heartbreaking news. On October 6, Sims revealed on Instagram that she and Koepka had suffered a pregnancy loss with the baby’s heartbeat stopping at 16 weeks. She described the experience as deeply devastating for both parents.Despite the heartbreak, Sims also shared that the couple hopes to give Crew a sibling “one day.” She noted that she was already well past the first trimester when the loss occurred.