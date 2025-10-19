Jena Sims dons a jacket over red crop top as she prepares to watch F1 US GP

Jena Sims brought her fashion A-game to Austin for the United States Grand Prix weekend. The model and entrepreneur arrived at the Circuit of the Americas dressed in a bold red and black outfit ahead of Sunday’s race.On Sunday, October 19, Sims shared a glimpse of her race-day look on Instagram. She first posted a picture showing her outfit, wearing a red crop top paired with a matching mini skirt and layered with a black and red leather jacket. To complete the look, she wore knee-high gladiator heels and styled her hair in a sleek updo.She later followed it up with a short clip, posing for the camera and showing off her outfit. Sims captioned the video,“Vroom Vroom”Screenshots taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story (via @jenamsims)Jena Sims has been posting regular updates from Austin as she enjoys the F1 weekend. Earlier, Sims attended the SI Swimsuit x Mini USA event, one of several brand collaborations held during the Grand Prix.A day before the race, she also shared a fun reel of herself getting ready for the red carpet at an event hosted by Formula 1, V Magazine, and Clarins. In the clip, she was seen dancing to Blake Shelton’s “Texas” in a red-and-white outfit paired with white sneakers.The United States Grand Prix weekend has been action-packed so far. Max Verstappen won the Sprint race on Friday, October 18, after McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri retired following a first-lap collision.Jena Sims joins Brooks Koepka for a heartfelt evening at a cancer awareness eventJena Sims and Brooks Koepka recently attended an American Cancer Society event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. The couple, who married on June 4, 2022, and share a son named Crew, showed up in coordinated pink outfits to support the cause.Koepka looked sharp in a light pink suit, while Sims stood out in a glittery pink mini dress. In her Instagram post from the event, Sims shared a touching story from one of their first dates nearly ten years ago. She recalled how Koepka had opened up about his mother’s battle with breast cancer during his college years.“The first time I saw Brooks get vulnerable with me was on one of our first dates, ten years ago. He opened up about his mom’s fight against breast cancer while he was in college. I’ll never forget it,” Sims wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSims added that her mother-in-law won her fight against cancer and joined them for the event. She posted several pictures and clips from the night, including a performance by T-Pain and a sweet moment of her and Koepka’s mom singing along together.