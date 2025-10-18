Jena Sims dons red & white mini dress as she grooves to $130M-worth singer's popular song

Jena Sims is currently present in Austin, Texas, for the big SI Swimsuit US Grand Prix event, which is being hosted in collaboration with Mini USA. Sims is one of the major models representing SI Swimsuit at this event, and she recently showed off the dress she is wearing at the Grand Prix on her Instagram account.On October 28, the model posted an Instagram reel in which she was posing and dancing to the song &quot;Texas&quot; by Blake Shelton, who has a net worth of $130 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth). Sims showed off her red and white outfit, which she paired with some great white sneakers. She even dropped a teasing caption in this reel, which read:&quot;She’s probably in Texas. 🤠&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInterestingly, Jena Sims also tagged SI Swimsuit in the IG reel, as well as the labels she's wearing, Park &amp; Fifth (for the dress), and Hillbetty (for earrings). Sims also included tags for her hair and makeup artists, ByMario and Riane Morrismua, in the reel. Aside from this post, SI Swimsuit hyped up Jena Sims' appearance in the US Grand Prix by posting an Instagram photo of her and Jasmine Sanders.The SI Swimsuit also announced its arrival in Austin with a Grand Prix-themed caption. They also announced their presence with the caption, which said,&quot;Beep beep Austin, we have arrived. 🏁&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAside from this look, Sims posted an Instagram story saying that she was present at Allen Boots wearing this dress and that she chose some new boots, which she even showed off to the fans. Talking more about the Instagram story, here's what it looks like:Still taken from Sims' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)Sims recently also shared with fans a touching story about her husband, Brooks Koepka.Jena Sims shares the first time Brooks Koepka emotionally opened up to herESPN's The ESPYS Official Pre-Party - Source: GettyJena Sims and her husband, Brooks Koepka, recently attended a SI Swimsuit event held at the Hard Rock Hollywood - the Guitar Hotel. The model made an Instagram photo about the event, and she interestingly disclosed that the first time Koepka shared something personal with her was while his mother was facing breast cancer.Sims' caption of the post read,&quot;The first time I saw Brooks get vulnerable with me was on one of our first dates, ten years ago. He opened up about his mom’s fight against breast cancer while he was in college. I’ll never forget it. She fought the fight, and thank GOD she won, because I can’t imagine a world without her. The three of us had a blast supporting @si_swimsuit @hardrockholly #pinktober for @americancancersociety last night 💞 #hardrockheals&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJena Sims and Brooks Koepka even attended the concert of American singer and rapper T Pain during this event.