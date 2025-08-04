"Haters always come back around" - Internet reacts to T-Pain performing Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" at Lollapalooza after telling Drizzy to retire 

On Friday, August 1, T-Pain performed at Lollapalooza Chicago, where his set included Drake's 2023 hit, Rich Baby Daddy. A video clip from the performance, uploaded on X by @viraldrizzy on Saturday, has gone viral.With over 161K views and 1K likes, the clip has sparked discussion among netizens, referencing the rapper's previous comments on Crash Dummies Podcast about Drake not following his &quot;gracefully bow out&quot; advice. One X user commented:• @GzzUp_LINKHaters always come back aroundSome netizens claimed that other artists have used the Canadian rapper for fame after dissing him publicly.&quot;It must be so tiring for Drake having people who talk trash about him also using him for clout,&quot; commented an X user.&quot;It’s never hate. Just a frustrating love,&quot; wrote another person.&quot;This the same man that said Drake needs to now he’s performing Drake hit songs since nobody cared about his garbage songs lol,&quot; replied another netizen.Meanwhile, others pointed out that T-Pain was not the only artist to have performed the OVO rapper's songs despite being seemingly at odds with him.&quot;Then he will be in an interview two weeks from now with the passive-aggressiveness towards the man,&quot; posted one X user.&quot;I don’t blame him. Even Kendrick n SZA were performing Drake’s songs at their concerts,&quot; one person said.&quot;It’s hilarious to see them backpedal went to rolling loud here in Florida damn near all of Rick Ross’s set featured Drake lol,&quot; commented another netizen.T-Pain's comments on Drake not taking his own advice about retirement from musicFor the unversed, the reason T-Pain's decision to perform Drizzy's song at the festival is making headlines is due to his previous comments about the rapper. In Crash Dummies Podcast's June 2025 episode, the Florida native spoke about the One Dance rapper not staying true to his own advice.On the subject of a dignified retirement from music, T-Pain said:&quot;The one thing I learned from Drake, here’s the crazy thing, the one thing I learned from but one thing he hasn’t followed — his own words. Drake said, 'I want to be one of those people that gracefully bows out and not get kicked out'.&quot;He further explained how Drizzy's advice about bowing out gracefully and not getting kicked out changed his perception. T-Pain said:&quot;I was like, ‘You know what? I’m out this b***h. I’m out this motherf**ker. I’m not trying to impress y’all n****s. Y’all n****s don’t give a f**k if I live or die. Why the f**k would I keep trying to impress y’all? I’m out. I’m done. I did everything that I’m trying to do. I changed the game. I made a sound. What else?&quot;T-Pain's comment was met with a remark that the God's Plan rapper made about him under an Instagram post by Toronto Rappers.&quot;This guy always had resentment for me. You can hear it every time he speaks on my name,&quot; Drake wrote.Lollapalooza's Friday set was headlined by Olivia Rodrigo and Korn. On its final night (on Sunday, August 3), Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky headline the festival's concluding event.