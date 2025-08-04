"They gonna say they were paid by Kendrick" - Internet reacts to fans throwing toilet paper and water bottles at Drake at London and Amsterdam shows

Days after Drake's $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK EU concerts and Wireless Festival stints in Amsterdam and London, videos of fans throwing toilet paper and water bottles at the rapper have gone viral. The rapper headlined the Wireless Festival from July 11 to July 13, 2025, and performed at the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, on July 30 and 31, 2025.In videos posted by @RyanNice, Drizzy seems unbothered by someone throwing toilet paper on the stage mid-performance, while in another video from his entry on the first day of the Wireless Festival, someone threw a bottle at the rapper. The videos garnered traction from netizens who also took to X to express their opinions on the same.Commenting on one of the narratives against people who threw toilet paper and a bottle at Drizzy, an X user tweeted:&quot;They gonna say they were paid by Kendrick and it’s the industry trying to cancel Drake😂&quot;Moriente Chauke @moriente_LINKThey gonna say they were paid by Kendrick and it’s the industry trying to cancel Drake😂&quot;The👏🏾disrespect👏🏾 @Drake's OWN FANS sick of him complaining &amp; whining, always the victim. They threw toilet paper &amp; water at him🤦🏾‍♀️😩 All his fans want is for him to ACTUALLY RAP, if he's really &quot;LIKE THAT!&quot; He ain't put out a RAP SONG, since #FamilyMatters 👀&quot; an X user commented.&quot;Nobody can take him seriously, not even his own fans who paid to be in his presence,&quot; another X user mentioned.&quot;And you wonder why he won’t sue😂😂That boy is really depressed and don’t even know what’s going on,&quot; an internet user stated, reffering to Drizzy's lawsuit against UMG.On the other hand, supporters of the One Dance rapper expressed how it wasn't Drake's loss, as the people throwing things at him bought tickets to his show, and that he profited off it:&quot;Nah this ain’t it. I always feel sad when a performer gets something thrown at them,&quot; an X user tweeted.&quot;Paid hundreds of dollars for a ticket to throw stuff and you want me to believe Drake is the loser? 🤣 you paid money to throw stuff 🤣🤣,&quot; a netizen remarked.&quot;As much as I love clowning drake at times, is this really an L for him? I mean at the end of the day he still got their money from it, he’s won that regard,&quot; another netizen expressed.Drake reveals the European city where his 7-year-old son Adonis was conceived: Details exploredIn addition to teasing new music, promoting his tracks, and his Stake promotions, one of the people constantly featured on Drake's Instagram account is his son, Adonis.During his concert in Amsterdam on July 31, 2025, the rapper shared why the European city was close to his heart, particularly in relation to Adonis. One of the fan-recorded videos that has gone viral from the show features Drizzy saying:“I was saying backstage, I was saying that this is the place. A very special place in my heart. Because this is where my son was conceived. So this is a big show for me, you know? I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart. There would be no Adonis if there wasn’t an Amsterdam, so shoutout to y’all.”While Drizzy is a proud father to the 7-year-old with French artist Sophie Brussaux, the rapper had first denied Sophie's claims of being pregnant with his child. However, the rapper confirmed his status as Adonis' father on the track Emotionless from his 2018 album Scorpion, rapping:&quot;I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world / I was hidin' the world from my kid.&quot;Talking to HBO's The Shop in 2018, Drizzy took responsibility for his son and said:&quot;We (him and Sophie) have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I'm just really excited to be a great father.&quot;Apart from posting pictures of his son, the Passionfruit rapper shared a letter written by Adonis on his Instagram Story in November 2024. The letter was a note of gratitude from the 7-year-old, where he thanked Drizzy for giving him &quot;such a good life and a good family&quot;, with a message reading &quot;I love you dad.&quot;In other news, Drake recently teased his upcoming album, Iceman, during his show in Birmingham on July 20 and 21, 2025. Additionally, the rapper has released one of the singles from the upcoming album called What Did I Miss? via a livestream titled &quot;Iceman: Episode 1&quot; on July 5, 2025.