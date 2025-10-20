Jena Sims shares ‘red carpet moments’ donned in all black

Jena Sims made an appearance in an all-black outfit as she walked the red carpet in Austin, Texas, during the United States Grand Prix weekend. She attended the event as part of the Sports Illustrated team for F1 Austin marking her first public modeling appearance since taking a short break to spend time with her family.

Sims shared glimpses of her look on social media posing in a sheer black skirt paired with a black bodysuit and crop top. She completed the outfit with a red rose pinned to her skirt adding a subtle pop of color to the monochrome ensemble.

Sports Illustrated also featured Sims in a carousel of models from the red carpet, captioned:

“Red carpet moments & after hours energy.”

A screenshot from Jena Sims' Instagram story (via @jenamsims).jpgd

Sims later reshared the post on her Instagram story. Throughout the weekend, Sims kept her followers updated with a series of outfit posts. She arrived in Austin wearing a blue co-ord set posing on airplane steps in matching shorts and a sweater.

For her final look at the Grand Prix she sported a custom-made pair of jeans decorated with miniature toy cars paired with a black top. After wrapping up her stylish weekend in Austin, Sims also reflected on how she prepared for her recent SI Swimsuit appearance.

Jena Sims amped up her skincare routine ahead of SI Swimsuit Week

Jena Sims stepped up her skincare game before this year’s SI Swimsuit Week with a treatment called Radiesse. The model shared a video on Instagram from her visit to the clinic explaining how the procedure helped reduce wrinkles and facial folds. She also mentioned that it can improve jawline definition.

“Ahead of this year’s @si_swimsuit Swim Week, I wanted to level up my skincare. My provider suggested getting treated with Radiesse weeks ahead, so that I would be show ready!...RADIESSE® (+) are FDA-approved to smooth moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. RADIESSE (+) is also FDA-approved to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline contour in adults over the age of 21,” Sims wrote.

She also informed her followers about the precautions and possible side effects of the treatment. Sims noted that those with severe allergies or bleeding disorders should avoid it and added that common aftereffects may include redness, swelling and bruising.

She said: “Do not use RADIESSE…if you have severe allergies with anaphylaxis, known hypersensitivity to any of the components, bleeding disorders, or a known hypersensitivity to lidocaine or aesthetics of the amide type. Delayed-onset inflammation at the site of injection following illness, infection, vaccinations, or dental procedures is a known side effect of dermal fillers. Common side effects…include bruising, redness, swelling, pain, itching, lumps/bumps at site of injection.”

It’s been a big year for Jena Sims with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She made her debut as a 2023 Swim Search co-winner, returned to the runway for the third time and earned the title of 2024 Rookie of the Year.

