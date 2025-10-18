  • home icon
  • Jena Sims rocks all-blue look as she arrives in Austin for SI Swimsuit’s US Grand Prix event

Jena Sims rocks all-blue look as she arrives in Austin for SI Swimsuit’s US Grand Prix event

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 18, 2025 01:46 GMT
Premiere Of The Asylum
Jena Sims - Image Source: Getty

Jena Sims has touched down in Austin for a Grand Prix event hosted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Mini USA. Ahead of the occassion, she shared a post on Instagram, showing off the blue outfit she wore to travel.

Sims was photographed striking a pose on the steps of an airplane in Austin. She can be seen wearing blue shorts with a matching blue sweater and a pair of white sneakers to complete the look. She wrote in the caption:

“Touched down in Austin 🤠@si_swimsuit @miniusa”
Image taken from Sims' Instagram story _ Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Image taken from Sims’ Instagram story _ Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In her next post, Jena Sims showed off the dress she wore for the occasion. This time, she traded the all-blue outfit for a red and white checkered print dress from Park and Fifth.

Image taken from Sims' Instagram story _ Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Image taken from Sims’ Instagram story _ Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

The actress shared more snaps from the event, including a picture of herself sitting in a Mini USA vehicle. While in Austin, she also visited the famed Allen Boots store, where she tried on a pair of boots.

Jena Sims posted a video of herself wearing the red and white dress with a pair of boots from the store. She put up a poll asking her followers if she should purchase the shoes or not.

Image taken from Sims' Instagram story _ source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Image taken from Sims’ Instagram story _ source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Sims has had an eventful year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, from being featured in an issue of the magazine, to walking the runway for the third time. She first made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut as a 2023 Swim Search co-winner.

Jena Sims shares ‘vulnerable’ post about first date with Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka recently visited Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, where they attended an event put together by the American Cancer Society. She shared several pictures from the event and in the caption, revealed a touching story from one of her first dates with the LIV Golf star.

In the first slide, Sims and Koepka were photographed in front of a neon pink backdrop. The five-time major champion wore a light pink suit, while his wife dazzled in a pink glittery mini dress.

“The first time I saw Brooks get vulnerable with me was on one of our first dates, ten years ago. He opened up about his mom’s fight against breast cancer while he was in college. I’ll never forget it,” Sims wrote in the caption.
The model shared that her mother-in-law thankfully won the fight against cancer, writing that she “can’t imagine a world without her.” She also added that they attended the event with her and noted that they “had a blast.”

Jena Sims shared more fun moments from the event, including a performance from the popular singer T-Pain. She also posted a video of herself and her mother-in-law singing and enjoying the entertainment.

