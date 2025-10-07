"A week I’ll cherish forever" - Brooks Koepka pens heartfelt message after solid finish at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Brooks Koepka competed in the recently concluded 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Following his strong showing in the tournament, he shared a post on Instagram looking back at the wholesome moments he shared with his family during the event.Koepka posted a picture carousel showing himself and his two-year-old son, Crew, on the course. In the first slide, the adorable father-son duo was photographed walking hand-in-hand on the green at the Old Course.Crew can be seen reaching down to pick his ball in one slide. In another slide, the five-time major champion was captured talking to his wife, Jena Sims, on the course.He wrote in the caption:“A week I’ll cherish forever with my Crew 🙏 Thank you @dunhilllinks.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooks Koepka performed well at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and finished in a tie for 15th place. This marked one of his best results on the DP World Tour this year.In his first round, the 35-year-old golfer shot three straight birdies from holes four to six at Carnoustie Golf Links. He fired four more birdies and two bogeys in the round to card 5-under at the end of the day.Brooks Koepka scored 3-under on day two after shooting five birdies and two bogeys at Kingsbarns Golf Links. He ended the tournament with 10-under 206 across 54 holes and tied for 15th place with Todd Clements, Tom McKibbin, and three other golfers.Meanwhile, Robert McIntyre clinched the title with an 18-under, winning by a decisive four-stroke margin ahead of the runner-up. Tyrrell Hatton landed in a solo second with 14-under 202.Brooks Koepka gushes about playing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with his family in attendanceAhead of the tournament, Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka were interviewed as they walked around the Old Course. The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship shared a video of the interaction on Instagram with the caption:“Golf matters. But family matters more. Brooks and Jena share how little Crew has changed their world at the #DunhillLinks.”Image taken from Brooks Koepka’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@bkoepkaThe nine-time PGA Tour winner gushed about coming back to play in the tournament. He shared that he was excited to be in his “favorite place in the whole wide world” with his “favorite people.”Brooks Koepka also spoke about watching his son hit a putt on the course just like he did at Augusta National and said the whole experience has been “surreal” for him. He shared that his inner kid was excited to watch Crew play around on the course.Speaking on how Crew has changed her life, Jena Sims noted that being a mother has helped her learn more about her strengths and weaknesses. On the other hand, Koepka also said that his son has changed his life positively and has helped him know how to navigate different situations as a golfer.