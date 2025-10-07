Amanda Balionis reacts with emoji after Jena Sims shares 'devastating' update

Jena Sims recently revealed that she suffered an unfortunate miscarriage at 16 weeks. Many friends and well-wishers sent their love to the LIV Golf star’s wife, including CBS Sports reporter, Amanda Balionis.On Monday, October 6, Sims shared a vulnerable post revealing that she and her husband, Brooks Koepka, went through a difficult time when they found out their baby’s heart had stopped beating. She also acknowledged that she shared the news hoping to support other women out there who went through what she did.“This is a grief no parent is ever prepared for. We are devastated, but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda Balionis reacted to Jena Sims’ post with two heart emojis:“❤️❤️”Amanda Balionis’ comment on Jena Sims’s post _ Image via Instagram/@jenamsimsMany other well-wishers reacted to the post, including golf influencer, Paige Spiranac, who similarly responded with heart emojis. Tony Finau’s wife, Layla, also left a comment saying that she “loves” Jena Sims.In Sims’ post, she wrote that women often face challenges with infertility and pregnancy loss in silence. As such, she wanted to let such women know that they “are not alone.”Amanda Balionis also shared a similarly vulnerable post in February, when she revealed that she froze her eggs because she wanted to give herself the option of having kids in the future. She documented the process in a mini vlog, showing everything she went through over a period of 26 days.The golf reporter openly revealed that she didn’t experience any major changes physically except some exhaustion and light cramping. However, it was more mentally taxing than she had anticipated.“I can’t stress the importance of having friend/family/partner support enough. My friends showed HUGE, making me feel so supported and loved and kept it fun… If I hadn’t been open with them, this would’ve been an entirely different experience, in a lot of negative ways,” she wrote.Balionis’ post on Instagram _ Source: Instagram/@balionisAmanda Balionis further revealed that she was happy she went through the process for her peace of mind. She noted that it helped her learn about her body in an “entirely different way” and made her think about what she wanted in life beyond her professional goals.Amanda Balionis shares her ‘horrific work nightmare’ traditionAmanda Balionis gets nightmares now and then, just like everyone else. She recently shared the details of one of her most recurring work-related nightmares, acknowledging that it’s a “tradition unlike any other”The CBS Sports reporter revealed that the nightmares come whenever she has a weekend off from work. In the most recent one, she was covering an NFL game, but showed up unprepared as she knew nothing about one of the teams.“Like, knew 0 about them. Woke up in a full sweat!” She wrote.Image via Balionis’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@balionisBalionis is taking some time off from a busy schedule of reporting NFL games. At the end of September, she revealed that she plans to “prioritize some true self-care” to help her recover over the next few weeks.