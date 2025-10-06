Paige Spiranac rocks white crop top as she dishes out advise for 'good' & 'bad' golfers

Paige Spiranac does not mind sharing her daily life and opinions with her fans on social media. Apart from that, the golf-based social media influencer likes to dish out golf tips and tricks for aspiring golfers as well.Today, Spiranac was spotted showcasing her golf swing on the course. The content creator was sporting a white crop top, paired with a white skirt. She topped her outfit off with a matching pair of white shoes. Paige Spiranac also had some piece of advice for the golfers out there.In the background of the video, Spiranac wrote:&quot;One thing about me is that I will play fast&quot;However, in the caption of her Instagram reel, Spiranac did spell out a trick for every golfer out there, no matter how skilled they are. Paige Spiranac hilariously advised good golfers to play fast and bad golfers to play even faster. Take a look at the video Spiranac shared with her 4 million fans on Instagram today:&quot;If you're good at golf, play fast. If you're bad at golf, play even faster lol&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore Paige Spiranac started her journey as a content creator, she was a successful golfer herself. During her junior golfing days, Spiranac ended up winning five junior golf contests in Colorado and became a top-20 world junior player. While she was at college, Spiranac became the winner of All-Mountain West Conference honors twice.In May 2016, she also debuted in the Cactus Tour and won against the then top-ranked amateur, Hannah Sullivan. Despite these accolades and making the cut at the 2016 Scottish Open (LET), Paige Spiranac could not secure the LPGA Tour card in the 2016 Qualifiers. Despite this, Spiranac did not give up on creating content based on golf on social media and YouTube.When Paige Spiranac advised golfers how to hit a 'fade'Back in 2023, Spiranac came up with a new series titled 'Just The Tip'. In one of those clips, the golf instructor shared detailed advice on the ways of perfecting a fade. The first step, as advised by Spiranac, was relaxing on the stance and keeping the shoulders relaxed.Take a look at the video shared by Paige Spiranac on Instagram, stating the ways to hit a fade.&quot;...First thing you want to do is open your club face, open your stance, and open your shoulders.&quot;&quot;Instead of coming down on the path, I want you to feel as if you're coming slightly over the top and through impact, your hands are going to go to your left pocket while your club face stays out to the right side, instead of turning it over as you would for a draw... You follow through.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from sharing advice, Spiranac often comes up with &quot;Hot Takes&quot; regarding different trending matters related to golf. Despite facing occasional backlash or fan criticism, she does not shy away from speaking her mind or hitting back at trolls on social media.