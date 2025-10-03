Paige Spiranac shares some of her ‘favourite pictures’ from a ‘fun trip’ she had recently

Paige Spiranac has been traveling through Europe, and she gave her followers a look at the journey by sharing a series of Instagram stories. The former pro-turned-influencer posted several snaps from her trip, which included stops in Paris, Lake Como, Florence, and Rome.

The first image showed a street view with an orange vintage car parked outside a café. Paige Spiranac wrote over the picture:

“Had a fun trip recently. Some of my favorite pictures ❤️.”

A still taken from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story (via @_paige.renee)

Spiranac has also been building excitement for October. She recently revealed that her annual 31 costumes in 31 days challenge is set to return, starting on the first of the month. She teased it by dressing up as Velma from Scooby-Doo, pairing an orange top with a red skirt and glasses. She wrote:

“It’s that time of the year again 🎃31 costumes in 31 days starts tomorrow! All new costumes, no repeats from the last 2 years 👻🎃🔥”

Along with the Halloween series, Spiranac also promoted her Passes account, where subscribers can access exclusive Halloween content. Memberships range between $10 and $100 per month, with perks such as live streams, direct messages, and behind-the-scenes posts.

With more than 4 million followers on Instagram, 1.7 million on TikTok, and another 1 million on X, Paige Spiranac has become one of golf’s biggest online personalities. This year alone, she made a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 and announced her partnership with the golf startup Grass League.

Paige Spiranac calls out toxic fan culture at Ryder Cup

Paige Spiranac has spoken out about the heated atmosphere at the Ryder Cup, where several European players, especially Rory McIlroy, were on the receiving end of hostile crowd behavior.

Sharing her thoughts on X, Spiranac admitted she wasn’t surprised by what she saw but stressed that it has to stop.

"I’m sadly not shocked by the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup because it’s become the norm at most sporting events and in my opinion it needs to change across all sports," she wrote.

The 32-year-old also came to McIlroy’s defense after his wife, Erica, was struck on the head by a beer thrown from the crowd. She reposted the video of the incident and demanded severe action, calling for a lifetime ban on the fan involved.

Spiranac even backed McIlroy’s decision to fire back at spectators during play. After the four-time major winner was heard telling fans to “f**k off,” she supported his frustration, writing:

“Hot take for golf but I like when the golfers show some sass in competitive settings like this. The crowd is saying whatever they want to them so the players can banter back if they want," she said.

McIlroy, who became the main target of American fans throughout the week, was forced to pause shots as the abuse escalated. Security later stepped in to control the situation, but McIlroy still played a crucial role for Europe, finishing with a 3-1-1 record in their 15-13 victory.

