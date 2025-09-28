Paige Spiranac demands "life ban" as Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll gets beer thrown on her

Paige Spiranac has demanded a lifetime ban for a fan who allegedly threw a drink that struck Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, during Saturday’s Ryder Cup action at Bethpage Black.Spiranac reposted a clip of the incident on X and wrote that throwing a drink at a player’s family member is “absolutely unacceptable” and should mean a permanent ban.Video shows McIlroy brushing something off Stoll’s hat and checking if she was all right before the pair walked away. The beer was reportedly tossed as McIlroy approached the 17th green, with some of it hitting Stoll, who was there supporting her husband. McIlroy and Stoll have been married since 2017.The incident follows Saturday’s four-ball session chaos when McIlroy and Shane Lowry had to deal with loud jeers from U.S. fans. About 20 police officers, some on bicycles, were stationed near the 10th tee to keep order.The crowd’s taunts grew louder on the 16th hole, where a fan yelled “freedom” while McIlroy was about to swing. He paused, answered back with a share remark, and then hit his shot close to the flag.After the round, McIlroy said hostile crowds are part of playing in the U.S., but players still deserve silence while taking a shot. He added that cheers or comments between shots are fine as long as both teams get the same respect. McIlroy and Lowry closed the match with a win over Justin Thomas and Cameron Young, extending Europe’s lead.Rory McIlroy receives apology after Saturday’s first-tee incidentRory McIlroy has received an apology after a first-tee introduction at Bethpage Black went too far. Comedian Heather McMahan, who was hosting the opening announcements on Saturday morning, was filmed shouting a foul phrase about McIlroy while trying to entertain the crowd.The PGA of America said McMahan apologized to Rory McIlroy and Team Europe and stepped down from her role for the rest of the Ryder Cup.“Heather has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup.”Earlier in the week, McIlroy stayed calm when another fan tried to bother him. During a practice round, as he unbuttoned his shirt collar, a fan yelled, “You don’t need a button to choke Rory.” McIlroy just smiled and nodded to his teammates without reacting.The 36-year-old has faced noisy crowds before. This is his eighth Ryder Cup, with a record of 16 wins, 13 losses, and four ties. He has helped Europe win five times, including the 2012 “Miracle at Medinah,” but also knows the pain of losses at Hazeltine in 2016 and Whistling Straits in 2021.