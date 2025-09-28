  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Paige Spiranac demands "life ban" as Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll gets beer thrown on her

Paige Spiranac demands "life ban" as Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll gets beer thrown on her

By Sonali Verma
Modified Sep 28, 2025 22:15 GMT
Paige Spiranac condems the incident happend with Rory McIlroy
Paige Spiranac condems the incident happend with Rory McIlroy's wife at Ryder Cup - Source - Imagn

Paige Spiranac has demanded a lifetime ban for a fan who allegedly threw a drink that struck Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, during Saturday’s Ryder Cup action at Bethpage Black.

Ad

Spiranac reposted a clip of the incident on X and wrote that throwing a drink at a player’s family member is “absolutely unacceptable” and should mean a permanent ban.

Video shows McIlroy brushing something off Stoll’s hat and checking if she was all right before the pair walked away. The beer was reportedly tossed as McIlroy approached the 17th green, with some of it hitting Stoll, who was there supporting her husband. McIlroy and Stoll have been married since 2017.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The incident follows Saturday’s four-ball session chaos when McIlroy and Shane Lowry had to deal with loud jeers from U.S. fans. About 20 police officers, some on bicycles, were stationed near the 10th tee to keep order.

The crowd’s taunts grew louder on the 16th hole, where a fan yelled “freedom” while McIlroy was about to swing. He paused, answered back with a share remark, and then hit his shot close to the flag.

Ad

After the round, McIlroy said hostile crowds are part of playing in the U.S., but players still deserve silence while taking a shot. He added that cheers or comments between shots are fine as long as both teams get the same respect. McIlroy and Lowry closed the match with a win over Justin Thomas and Cameron Young, extending Europe’s lead.

Rory McIlroy receives apology after Saturday’s first-tee incident

Rory McIlroy has received an apology after a first-tee introduction at Bethpage Black went too far. Comedian Heather McMahan, who was hosting the opening announcements on Saturday morning, was filmed shouting a foul phrase about McIlroy while trying to entertain the crowd.

Ad

The PGA of America said McMahan apologized to Rory McIlroy and Team Europe and stepped down from her role for the rest of the Ryder Cup.

“Heather has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup.”

Earlier in the week, McIlroy stayed calm when another fan tried to bother him. During a practice round, as he unbuttoned his shirt collar, a fan yelled, “You don’t need a button to choke Rory.” McIlroy just smiled and nodded to his teammates without reacting.

The 36-year-old has faced noisy crowds before. This is his eighth Ryder Cup, with a record of 16 wins, 13 losses, and four ties. He has helped Europe win five times, including the 2012 “Miracle at Medinah,” but also knows the pain of losses at Hazeltine in 2016 and Whistling Straits in 2021.

About the author
Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Know More
Edited by Sonali Verma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications