Paige Spiranac rocks orange top and cherry red skirt inspired by popular cartoon character in latest IG story

Halloween season is here and Paige Spiranac is all for it. The golf influencer shared a new picture on Instagram, showing off a stylish costume inspired by the popular cartoon character, Velma.
Spiranac announced that she is about to embark on her 31 costumes in 31 days challenge, beginning on October 1. She announced the challenge by posting a picture of herself wearing an orange top and a red skirt with a pair of glasses. She also styled her hair in a fringe bob, just like Velma from Scooby Doo.
She wrote in the caption:
“It’s that time of the year again 🎃31 costumes in 31 days starts tomorrow! All new costumes, no repeats from the last 2 years 👻🎃🔥”
The golf influencer also shared a link to her Passes account, where fans can get exclusive access to her upcoming Halloween content. She offers three-tiered membership plans on the platform, including Par, Birdie, and Eagle tiers.
Spiranac’s Passes membership plans range from $10 - $100 monthly, and each plan gives users access to her wall content, live streams, and DMs. Fans can also custom request a video golf swing lesson with the golf instructor for $1,500.
Paige Spiranac is one of the biggest influencers in golf. However, she initially started out as a pro golfer.
The 32-year-old made her professional debut in 2016 on the Cactus Tour. That same year, she competed in an LPGA Tour qualifying tournament, but failed to make the tour, after which she took up a new role as a golf instructor and then, an influencer.
“Sadly not shocked" - Paige Spiranac speaks on rowdy fan behavior at the Ryder Cup
The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup was recently held at Bethpage Black, and Team Europe went home with the trophy. Following the conclusion of the tournament, Paige Spiranac aired her honest opinion on the rowdy fan behaviour recorded at the event.
“I’m sadly not shocked by the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup because it’s become the norm at most sporting events and in my opinion it needs to change across all sports,” Spiranac wrote
The 32-year-old recalled being at a football game and witnessing a similar behavior from a fan. She noted that the fan’s unruly behaviour “completely ruined the experience” for her and everyone around him.
Paige Spiranac wrote that while fans don't have to sit quietly, they can enjoy themselves by simply chirping and having “fun banter.” She also noted that in recent times, many fans have crossed the line by exhibiting unruly behavior at sporting events.
In a follow-up tweet, Spiranac wrote that security needs to employ more disciplinary measures to crack down on unruly behaviour during golfing events. She noted that new golf fans may not be familiar with golfing etiquette and should also be educated on how to behave on the golf course as spectators.