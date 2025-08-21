Paige Spiranac flaunts a cropped halterneck top as she prepares to go live on the PGA Tour

Paige Spiranac turned heads at East Lake Golf Club on Thursday (August 21) as she prepared to go live with PGA Tour Live for coverage of the 2025 Tour Championship. The former professional golfer sported a red-and-blue checkered cropped halterneck top, paired with sunglasses hanging by her neckline, while holding a PGA Tour Live microphone.

Spiranac announced the update through her Instagram story, writing:

"I’ll be on PGA Tour Live today! Make sure to tune in!"

A screenshot of Paige Spiranac's Instagram story (via @_paige.renne)

The 32-year-old has built an audience of over 6.7 million across Instagram, TikTok and X, making her one of the most followed golf personalities online. Before her rise as a content creator, she competed in college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, where she earned All-Mountain West honors in 2013 and 2014 and helped the Aztecs to a conference title.

Her appearance on Thursday follows her involvement in Wednesday night’s Creator’s Classic at East Lake, where she crossed paths with longtime CBS broadcaster Amanda Balionis.

Paige Spiranac reflects on stepping away from professional golf

Paige Spiranac recently opened up about her struggles with the game and the reasons behind her decision to leave professional golf. Spiranac began her competitive journey in 2010 and later tried to make it on the LPGA Tour but was unable to secure her card.

While her playing career did not continue at the professional level, she remained active in golf through media, content creation and her role on the PGA Tour Creator Council. She has also taken part in two editions of the Creator Classic. She shared a video on X earlier this month, admitting that anxiety played a major role in her decision to step away from competing.

"So I have a really toxic love-hate relationship with the game of golf. And I have talked about this ad nauseum,” Spiranac said.

“But was one of the reasons why I stopped playing golf professionally was that I just could never get over the golf course anxiety. And I would just feel that my mind always won, and I was weak and I could just never overcome that feeling," she added.

She also added that golf can feel addictive but also emotionally draining, often making players feel “like a worthless human being” after a poor round.

Paige Spiranac revealed she has been working with a therapist in an effort to improve her mental approach to the game. As part of that process, she has already started assignments designed to help her rebuild a healthier relationship with golf.

