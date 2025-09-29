Paige Spiranac 'sadly not shocked' by fan behavior at Ryder Cup, recalls drunk fan from a football game

Paige Spiranac opened up about fans' abusive behavior at the Ryder Cup in a post on social media. The 2025 edition of the biennial tournament wrapped up on Sunday, September 26, in New York. Meanwhile, the tournament made headlines for an unfortunate reason.

During the Saturday games, a fan reportedly threw a drink at the European team's Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica Stoll. On Sunday, after the event, Spiranac shared a post on X in which she opened up about her experience of attending a football game while talking about fans' abusive behaviors. She wrote:

"I’m sadly not shocked by the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup because it’s become the norm at most sporting events and in my opinion it needs to change across all sports."

Paige Spiranac went on to explain her experience and said that she attended a football game and a man in front of her was "disgustingly drunk." He was yelling at the players and spilled his drink "everywhere."

Spiranac further added that the man was joined by his young, around seven-year-old nephew, and seeing him, the kid also started "copying him and was yelling the same things."

"I’m not saying you have to sit quietly. You can have passion, chirp, have fun banter, enjoy yourself at the event or game but there’s a line and it’s crossed so many times now," she added.

Team USA struggled with their game at the Ryder Cup 2025, and finally, the Europe team managed to retain its title in New York.

Paige Spiranac congratulates the European team on winning Ryder Cup

The Europe team took the lead after the Friday game at the Ryder Cup and maintained their position even after the Sunday singles. They won by two points and also marked their first win on US soil since 2012.

Paige Spiranac congratulated the team on their impressive game in a post on social media, while she also praised them for their good outing on Sunday. She shared a message on X, writing:

"One of the most exciting days in golf! Congratulations to the European team and shout out to the US team for showing so much heart today. This is what sports and competition is all about. Special"

Paige Spiranac was rooting for the US team to win and shared a post on Friday to extend her support for the team. However, the team had a tough time on the first two days, but they had a good outing on Sunday, as they managed to earn 8.5 points. They ultimately lost the title by two points.

