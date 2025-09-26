‘Go USA’: Paige Spiranac sends out ‘good vibes’ donned in USA Flag bikini for the Ryder Cup American team

Paige Spiranac showed her support for Team USA on the opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup. She shared a photo on X wearing a stars-and-stripes bikini while seated on a green lawn with a white cowboy hat and a can of beer beside her.

Europe dominated the Friday morning foursomes at Bethpage Black in New York, quickly putting pressure on the Americans. By the time Spiranac shared the post, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas were behind Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, while Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick led against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood also held a commanding lead over Collin Morikawa and Harris English. The only bright spot came when Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay earned a point to keep Team USA in the hunt.

“USA needs some good vibes heading their way. Just doing what I can. Go USA 🇺🇸,” Paige Spiranac wrote alongside the photo, giving fans a lift as the U.S. team searched for momentum.

Spiranac had already been vocal during the week. She defended DeChambeau after analyst Brandel Chamblee called him “a captain’s nightmare,” saying his energy is exactly what a team event needs.

“Brandel saying Bryson is a ‘captain’s nightmare’ is such a weird take. He’s the perfect person for this type of team event. He gets the people going,” she posted on X.

Though now a full-time influencer, Paige Spiranac has a strong golf background. She played NCAA Division I golf at Arizona and San Diego State, earned All-Mountain West honors in 2013 and 2014, and helped San Diego State capture its first conference title in 2015. Turning pro the next year, she debuted on the Cactus Tour and earned her lone professional victory by defeating top amateur Hannah O’Sullivan.

Golf was not the first choice for Paige Spiranac

Before Paige Spiranac ever picked up a golf club, her life revolved around gymnastics. She aimed for the Olympics, but injuries forced a change she never expected.

"I was a competitive gymnast for most of my life. And then I fractured my kneecap twice. The same one, to be exact. I was told I was so young that my muscles were stronger than my bones. So while I was doing a jump, the muscle literally ripped a piece of bone off my kneecap,” she said on the St. Andre Golf podcast.

When gymnastics was no longer an option, her father suggested she try something new.

"My dad said to me, 'Let's try golf.' I didn't come from a family of golfers... but after hitting my first ball, I loved it."

Today, Paige Spiranac has over four million Instagram followers and 461,000 YouTube subscribers. She’s set to appear in the 60th anniversary of SI Swimsuit alongside Christie Brinkley, Kate Love, Kate Upton, Molly Sims, and Paulina Porizkova. She also recently had a cameo in Happy Gilmore.

