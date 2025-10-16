Jena Sims shares a kiss with Brooks Koepka as she pens a heartfelt message for the LIV Golfer

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka have been together for more than a decade. The couple met during the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Since then, the two of them have grown significantly in their respective careers and their relationship. Recently, Sims uploaded an Instagram post in which she talked about one of their relationship's most private moments.On October 16, the model shared several photos and videos on Instagram from a program she attended with Koepka in Hard Rock Hollywood - the Guitar Hotel. One of the photos in this post shows the two of them sharing a kiss in front of a poster with the words &quot;stronger together&quot; written on it. Sims also included the hotel's menu card in this post and how the two of them were there to attend T Pain's concert.Interestingly, Jena Sims, in the caption of this post, reveals that during her first few dates with Brooks Koepka ten years ago, the golfer opened up about his emotional side when he told her about his mother's battle with breast cancer, which she overcame.The caption of this Instagram post read,&quot;The first time I saw Brooks get vulnerable with me was on one of our first dates, ten years ago. He opened up about his mom’s fight against breast cancer while he was in college. I’ll never forget it. She fought the fight, and thank GOD she won, because I can’t imagine a world without her. The three of us had a blast supporting @si_swimsuit @hardrockholly #pinktober for @americancancersociety last night 💞 #hardrockheals&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSims and Koepka dated for seven years before being engaged in 2021 and eventually marrying in June 2022. They even have a son named Crew, who is currently two years old.Jena Sims starts a new fitness routine with Katie Austin2024 Toronto International Film Festival - &quot;Nutcrackers&quot; Premiere - Source: GettyJena Sims began her SI Swimsuit modeling career in 2023, and she even won the 2024 Rookie of the Year award. She has done two major photoshoots for the brand, and she recently announced a new project she would be working on with another SI Swimsuit model, Katie Austin. The two of them launched the initiative on Instagram with a huge announcement post.Jena Sims and Katie Austin confirmed on October 15 that they will release a new weekly workout series encompassing arms, abs, and other sections of the body.The caption of this post revealed all of these things, and it read,&quot;A NEW weekly workout series just dropped, all led by your girl @katieaustin 👏 Starting today with 7-minute booty. Coming up in the following weeks, get ready for abs, arms &amp; barre all partnered up with @jenamsims ✨ Get moving at the link in our bio.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn this Instagram post, the two of them can be seen posing in front of the pool, room, and bars.