"Most well deserved" - Fans praise Jena Sims after she bags an award for her 2024 SI Swimsuit photoshoot

Jena Sims has certainly earned her spot on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team. She competed in the SI Swim Search four times, and after three failed attempts, she was announced as the co-winner in 2023. Sims made her debut as a rookie in Yu Tsai's Mexico shoot in 2024, and she recently received a major honor for that photoshoot.

Ad

Sports Illustrated has announced a massive awards on its official website and social media handles. This award is the 2024 rookie of the year award, and Jena Sims is the winner. They even shared an Instagram video about it and paid tribute to the 36-year-old model. In it, MJ Day, editor of Sports Illustrated, presented the prize to Sims. The caption to the post read:

"Serving looks and taking titles 😉 @jenamsims is your 2024 #SISwimsuit Rookie of the Year 🏆"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Interestingly, this decision has received widespread applause from fans. They've flooded the comment section of this clip with positive remarks about Jena Sims. Everyone is pleased with the decision, given all that she has done to attain it. One admirer even highlighted why she deserves this accolade, as their comment read:

"The most deserving woman I know!! 👏🏼 So so proud of you!!"

Another fan expressed how Jena Sims made her day. She stated:

Ad

"You always make my day 😍 Clare from the UK.🌺 🙂"

One fan even called out Sims as the sweetest model, the comment read:

"Because she’s the sweetest human!! So deserved @jenamsims 👏"

Another fan highlighted Sims hard work in her comment stating:

"You worked hard for this mama!! 👏🏼😍 @jenamsims"

One fan expressed how proud she is of Jena Sims for this amazing achievement. The comment read:

Ad

"You deserve this! I am so beyond proud of you!!!!! 😍😍😍"

Fans appreciating Sims for reciving the award (Image via: IG @si_swimsuit)

Where is Jena Sims' latest SI Swimsuit photoshoot?

PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Jena Sims has been keeping her followers updated on her latest photoshoot with SI. She has shared numerous Instagram stories, including a post announcing that her 2025 SI photoshoot is being done by Ben Watts and it that took place in Bermuda. She has been working on a variety of swimsuit styles for this photoshoot and even shared an Instagram post about it.

Ad

The caption of her post was also very special as it revealed her story, it read:

"I worked my ass off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category."

Ad

It continued:

"I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you @mj_day and the @si_swimsuit team."

In addition to this post, she uploaded a behind-the-scenes reel on her Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More