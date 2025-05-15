Jena Sims reveals her "favorite hideaway" to her 325K IG followers in latest story

Jena Sims has made headlines due to her latest photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, which has received a lot of fan attention. Amid that, she updated her 325K Instagram followers about a place that serves as an escape for her.

On Thursday, May 15, Jena Sims posted a mirror selfie in a dark room in her Instagram story in what seems to be a bathroom at the Nexus Club New York. She captioned her post:

"My fav lil hideaway in the city 💞"

Jena Sims reveals what her escape looks like (Image Credit: @jenamsims)

This IG story explains why Sims wasn't in the first round of the PGA Championship, but some reports indicate that she's currently in Charlotte and will be at Quail Hollow starting with the next round. The model, together with their child, Crew Sims Koepka, is often there to support her husband, Brooks Koepka, on the field.

The 2025 Masters is the most notable example of this, with Jena Sims and Crew making headlines for their attendance. According to an Instagram post by Sims, the family had a great day there.

Jena Sims spoke about her hard work in her most recent SI Swimsuit photoshoot

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

Sims shared her most recent SI Swimsuit photoshoot on Instagram on Wednesday, May 14. She shared numerous photos of herself wearing swimsuits sponsored by SI.

Sims expressed how much hard work she has put in regularly to look good. The caption of her post read:

"I worked my a** off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category."

The 36-year-old explained how other models inspire her:

"I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you @mj_day and the @si_swimsuit team."

Sims also shared an Instagram reel with behind-the-scenes footage from the session, showing first how the photo session happens and how the photo turns out. She changed her Instagram cover photo following the photoshoot.

