Anna Hall shares glimpses of her 'rookie' SI Swimsuit photoshoot

Anna Hall celebrated her 'dream come true’ moment with her 'rookie' appearance in the Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit 2025 edition. She is among the elite athletes featured this year, joining a powerful lineup that includes Gabby Thomas, Ilona Maher, and Suni Lee.

This year's magazine issue has four cover models: actor Salma Hayek Pinault, Olympian Jordan Chiles, gymnast and influencer Olivia Dunne, and model Lauren Chan. The 2025 edition features 38 models representing a wide range of backgrounds, body types, and accomplishments.

Anna Hall shared glimpses and behind-the-scenes videos from her rookie shoot on Instagram. She urged fans to check out the online galleries of the SI swimsuit issue and posted two photos from the shoot.

Hall, seen in a magenta string bikini and a white one-piece swimsuit, captioned the post:

“The wait is over; the latest #SISwim25 issue has arrived! ✨Check out the full online galleries featuring some of the most powerful, fearless women in sports, entertainment, and beyond at the link in my bio. What a dream come true to be included in this group!!”

In the next post, she shared the behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot. Wearing several looks and showcasing the preparation that went into the shoot. The post was captioned:

“BTS of my @si_swimsuit rookie shoot 👙✨”

Anna Hall, the two-time world championship medallist in heptathlon, has shown resilience and a fighting spirit throughout her career. She has overcome several setbacks. In the 2021 Olympic trials, she suffered a broken foot after colliding with the hurdle in the women’s 100 mH, shattering her Olympic dreams that year.

Then just before the next Olympics, the 2024 Paris Games, she underwent knee surgery for a hyperextended knee. Despite the obstacles, Hall returned to the competition just a few months post-surgery. She went on to finish fifth in the heptathlon at her Olympic debut in Paris.

Anna Hall opens up about the major message behind her SI Swimsuit feature

Anna Hall has secured two world championship medals, bronze in 2022 and silver in 2023, and has recently made her debut in the SI Swimsuit issue. The 24-year-old is a true competitor and fighter in every sense. Speaking with SI Swimsuit, Hall reflected on the message she aimed through the feature.

“I hope people take away that being strong is powerful, and that I hope that they kind of like see me through them," Hall said.

“One thing I always hope to do, whether in sports [or] pictures, is I just hope that I radiate through whatever is being put out, so I hope they see me," she added.

To celebrate the 2025 issue, SI is organising an SI Swimsuit Social Club, a two-day, members-only event in Manhattan on May 16 and 17.

